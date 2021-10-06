Branded Legacy, Inc. Launches Spikes Kava Bar in Gainesville

Longwood, FL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures signs licensing agreement for rights to use “Spikes” in the name of a Gainesville kava bar.



The Company signed a distribution agreement earlier this year with Sacred Leaf Shops in Gainesville, FL. At that time, talks began of opening a kava bar inside the CBD-focused store. A soft opening began last week, and with the University of Florida Hall of Fame induction events happening this Friday and Saturday, Chairman Brandon Spikes has agreed to license the use of his last name in the name of “Spikes Kava Bar” located inside Sacred Leaf Shops at 3743 W. University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607 in exchange of an exclusive agreement to supply Spikes Kava Bar with Elev8 Hemp and Spikes CBDX products.



Sacred Leaf Shops owner, Ally Liu quotes, “We’ve done a lot of research in opening this kava bar. With Brandon Spikes’ name on the kava bar, we have been able to create a menu and a brand that we can expand into more locations in the next few years.”



Kava is an herbal remedy that some people use to relieve stress and anxiety and boost sleep according to recent studies. This plant extract has a calming, euphoric effect that some people compare with that of alcohol. Kava is native to the island of the Pacific Ocean and has a long history of use in alternative medicine and traditional ceremonies. People traditionally mix kava with water or boil it into a tea. Those from the South Pacific islands use this kava drink during cultural and religious ceremonies to create a state of altered consciousness.



Branded Legacy’s Chairman, Brandon Spikes, stated, “When the Company brought this idea up to me, I jumped on the opportunity. The location is prime for something like this, and Ally was eager to work with us.”



Vice President, Matthew Nichols, commented, “A lot of groundwork has gone into making this happen by all parties involved. This can potentially lead to franchise opportunities in the future as well as other form of brick-and-mortar opportunities to increase revenues and expand our footprint.”



About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.