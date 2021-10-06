Leading Dry Bulk and Container Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 13th Annual New York Maritime Forum

3 Days – 21 Sessions – 90+ Speakers

SHIPPING – IS IT ALL GLITTER AND GOLD?

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will be hosting its 13th Annual New York Maritime Forum as a Digital Forum on Tuesday to Thursday, October 12 - 14, 2021 from 8:30am – 3:00pm EST. The event is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with Nasdaq, NYSE, NYCEDC and The Port Authority of NY & NJ.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors are available by video and audio conferencing. Please send all requests to meetings@capitallink.com

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS

The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments and outlook in the specific shipping sector focusing, among other, on demand and supply fundamentals, the global energy markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values, and more.

DRY BULK SECTOR PANEL

Panel Discussion

DAY 1: Tuesday, October 12, 2021 - 9:45 - 10:35 AM EST

Moderator: Mr. Jorgen Lian, Equity Analyst - DNB Markets, Inc

Panelists:

Mr. Gary Vogel, CEO - Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Mr. Martyn Wade, CEO - Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Mr. John Michael Radziwill, CEO - GoodBulk; C Transport Maritime

Mr. Polys Hajioannou, CEO - Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, Chairman & CEO - Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP)



CONTAINER SECTOR PANEL

Panel Discussion

DAY 2: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 - 9:50 - 10:40 AM EST

Moderator: Mr. Christian Wetherbee, Managing Director, Transportation & Shipping Research - Citi Research

Panelists:

Mr. Graham Talbot, CFO – Atlas Corporation (NYSE:ATCO)

Mr. Evangelos Chatzis, CFO - Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)

Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO - Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) & Eurodry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Mr. George Youroukos, Executive Chairman - Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Mr. Constantin Baack, CEO - MPC Container Ships



REGISTRATION

http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2021NYmaritime/

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Capital Link New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) is both an investment and an industry conference with a double objective:

To provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping, energy and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Also, to address critical topics of the industry such as regulation, technology, innovation and more.

To showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.

Traditionally the event is held at The Metropolitan Club and welcomes global industry leaders and top-level delegates. The digital format of the event allows for an even larger speaker and delegate roster and caliber.

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum is held in New York City every year and examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today. This event will be held digitally, for a second year in a row, as conditions do not permit otherwise.

The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies' earnings. In addition, it discusses topics of critical relevance to the industry such as restructuring and consolidation, the various channels and methods of raising capital as well as the impact of new technologies and trading routes.

Participants can interact live online in real time with Forum speakers and participants from around the globe, obtain the latest industry and market news, and arrange 1x1 meetings.

Forum highlights:

Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format

Latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more can be viewed on demand or saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience

Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors Shipping Company meetings reserved for institutional investors Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls





TARGET AUDIENCE

The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.

