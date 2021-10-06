Moore Kuehn Encourages NOTV, ARYD, XLRN, and TGP Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV)

Inotiv has agreed to merge with Envigo RMS Holding Corp. Under the proposed transaction, Inotiv shareholders will own only 64% of the combined company.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ: ARYD)

ARYA IV has agreed to merge with Amicus Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction, ARYA IV shareholders will own only 24% of the combined company.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN)

Acceleron has agreed to merge with Merck. Under the proposed transaction, Acceleron will receive $180.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Acceleron’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG has agreed to merge with Stonepeak. Under the proposed transaction, Stonepeak will acquire (i) all the issued and outstanding common units representing limited partner units in Teekay LNG, and (ii) 100% of Teekay’s ownership in Teekay LNG’s general partner, Teekay GP L.L.C., for $17.00 in cash per common unit.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245