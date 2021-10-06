TruStone Financial Shreds 44 Tons of Documents for Neighbors in Minnesota and Wisconsin

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial Credit Union securely shredded about 44 tons or 87,763 pounds of confidential documents for the community at eight shred events in Minnesota and Wisconsin in 2021. During TruStone’s spring events, more than 35 tons of documents were shredded, with the summer events yielding about 9 tons of shredded material. In total, TruStone’s shredding events saved about 746 trees and 149 cubic yards of landfill space.



“Securely destroying confidential and sensitive documents is one of the easiest things people can do to avoid identity theft and positively impact the environment,” says Steve Steen, Chief Business Officer at TruStone Financial. “Our members are very grateful for this service and look forward to our shred events every year.”

TruStone Financial hosts shred events at its Minnesota and Wisconsin branches, typically in the spring and fall.

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of almost $4 billion as of August 31, 2021. TruStone was named one of 100 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2020 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and ranked as a top five Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2021. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

