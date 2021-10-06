CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) Opens Nashville Office for Business

Nashville, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the leading professional services firms in the United States, announced the official opening of its Nashville office, marking the first steps in its efforts to bring its outsourcing, wealth advisory, audit, tax, and consulting services to the city. The office is located at 150 4th Avenue North, Suite 1820.

Earlier this year, CLA announced its expansion into Nashville to capitalize on Nashville and surrounding region market growth in areas such as health care, private equity, manufacturing and distribution, real estate, and technology.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our work in the Nashville market with the official office opening,” said Jen Leary, chief executive officer at CLA. “The Nashville market is primed for innovation and growth, and we believe there will be plenty of opportunities to bring our seamless client experience approach to the community.”

“TVA and NES congratulate CLA on its decision to locate operations in Nashville,” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development. “Helping to support companies, like CLA, as they create job opportunities and investment in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service and we are proud to partner with the Nashville Area Chamber to further that mission and celebrate this announcement together.”

CLA continues to serve clients of all sizes across various industries in the Nashville market, with growing traction in health care, private equity, and real estate. CLA’s Nashville team is led by Mike Slavik, firmwide expansion leader and managing principal of the office, and Mark Wyzgowski, principal, who leads the local private equity business.

“CLA is different than many other big firms in Nashville,” said Slavik. “I’ve been asked what our minimum client size is, and I don’t even have an answer to that. We’ve created a model that allows us to serve small entrepreneurial organizations as well as the largest public companies in the country. We look forward to collaborating with the local leaders to deliver innovative approaches for our clients and our community.”

CLA is committed to engaging in the community to support Nashville’s continued growth and business innovation. CLA is also encouraging CLA family members to be involved with local nonprofits. CLA began work earlier this year with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, serving as a program partner for Twende pre-flight and in-flight organizations. The relationship with Nashville Entrepreneur Center led to involvement in additional programs, such as the Nashville Health Care Council and EO Nashville.

For more information, visit CLAconnect.com.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With 7,400 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.