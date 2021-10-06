Global Missiles Market Report 2021: The Evolution of Missile Technologies, Markets, and Outlays (Expenditures) to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Missiles - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Missiles continue to play a major role in conflicts around the world

As the conflicts in Syria, Afghanistan and Nagorno-Karabakh show missiles remain indispensable in any modern conflict. The demand for various types of missiles continues to increase the world over.

While the United States remains the largest market for missiles as well as the biggest export of missiles, we continue to witness robust demand for missiles in both Asia and the Middle East. According to the research, this demand will continue to increase during the forecast period of this report.

This report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of missile technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years: 2021-2029. It also examines the major missile system markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

As of now, the United States remains the largest market for missile systems. European Union and China are the other two major markets.

Throughout the report, we show how missiles are being used today as a force multiplier by the militaries of the U.S, China and a few other countries. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", the emergence of new missile technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who will benefit from this report?

1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.5.2 Defense Primes

1.5.3 Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners

1.6 Language

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Missiles Trends and Insights

2.2 Coronavirus Pandemic of 2019-2020: Impact on the Global Missile sector

2.3 Major Findings

2.4 Major Conclusions

2.5 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Technologies of Global Missiles

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Current Technologies

3.2.1 Air to Air Missile

3.2.2 Air to Surface Missile

3.2.3 Anti-Tank Guided Missile

3.2.4 Ground based Air Defense System

3.2.5 Missile Artillery System

3.2.6 Coastal Artillery System

3.2.7 Surface to Air Missile

3.2.8 Surface to Surface Missile

4 Current Market Overview of Global Missiles

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Current Markets

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia

4.2.4 Middle East

4.2.5 Rest of the World

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.1 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2 PESTEL Analysis

5.3 Marketing and growth lessons post the COVID-19 crisis

5.4 Forecast factors

5.4.1 Scenario 1 - Market Forecast Scenario: COVID-19 outbreak

5.4.2 Scenario 2 - Event Based Scenarios: Post COVID-19 outbreak

6 Forecast Global Missile Market by Region to 2029

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Global Missiles market by Region overview

7 Forecast Global Missiles Market by Technology to 2029

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Global Missiles market by Technology overview

7.2.1 Global Air to Air Missile in Missile market by Technology

7.2.2 Global Air to Surface Missile in Missile market by Technology

7.2.3 Global Anti-Tank Guided Missile in Missile market by Technology

7.2.4 Global Ground based Air Defense System in Missile market by Technology

7.2.5 Global Missile Artillery System in Missile market by Technology

7.2.6 Global Coastal Artillery System in Missile market by Technology

7.2.7 Global Surface to Air Missile in Missile market by Technology

7.2.8 Global Surface to Surface Missile in Missile market by Technology

8 Forecast Global Missiles Market by Component to 2029

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Global Missile market by Component overview

8.2.1 Global Aerodynamics in Missile market by Component

8.2.2 Global Propulsion in Missile market by Component

8.2.3 Global Structure/Materials in Missile market by Component

8.2.4 Global Guidance & Control in Missile market by Component

8.2.5 Global Seeker in Missile market by Component

8.2.6 Global Data Link in Missile market by Component

8.2.7 Global Cost/Logistics in Missile market by Component

8.2.8 Global Observables /Survivability in Missile market by Component

9 Forecast Global Missiles Market by System Type to 2029

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Global Missiles Market by System Type overview

9.2.1 Global Air Launched in Missile market by System Type

9.2.2 Global Ground Launched in Missile market by System Type

9.2.3 Global Surface Launched in Missile market by System Type

10 Forecast Global Missiles Market by Guidance System to 2029

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Global Missiles Market by Guidance System overview

10.2.1 Global Infrared Homing in Missile market by Guidance System

10.2.2 Global Laser Homing in Missile market by Guidance System

10.2.3 Global Radar in Missile market by Guidance System

10.2.4 Global Satellite Based Navigation in Missile market by Guidance System

10.2.5 Global Acoustic Homing in Missile market by Guidance System

11 Forecast Global Missiles Market by End User to 2029

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Global Missiles Market by End User overview

11.2.1 Global Army in Missile market by End User

11.2.2 Global Air Force in Missile market by End User

11.2.3 Global Navy in Missile market by End User

12 Events based forecast for the global Missile Market to 2029

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Events forecast factors

12.3 Forecast by Region

12.4 Forecast by Technology

12.5 Forecast by Component

12.6 Forecast by System Type

12.7 Forecast by Guidance System

13 Leading Companies in the Global Missile Market

Adsys Controls Inc

Airbus Defence & Space

Almaz-Antey, Moscow-Russia

Azimuth Corporation

BAE systems

Boeing Co.

Changchun Institute for Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics

General Atomics

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Qinetiq Group

Raytheon

Rheinmetall

Safran

Textron Defense System

Thales

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2t1xt8