Insights on the Fitness App Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Adidas, FitNow and Noom Among Others

The Global Fitness App Market is estimated to be USD 5.23 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.52 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.1%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors such as increasing emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, increasing use of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices, and increasing awareness about diet-related diseases are driving the growth of the fitness app market. Also, the easy accessibility and time-based flexibility to fitness-related information have enhanced the growth of the market.

However, factors such as the technical issues in apps and the high cost of the apps are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, high competition among the app developers with the presence of different alternatives are some major challenges to the market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Fitness App Market is segmented further based on Type, Gender, Platform, Function, and Geography.



By Type, the market is classified as Exercise & Weight Loss, Activity Tracking, Diet & Nutrition and Muscle gain. Amongst all, the Exercise & Weight Loss segment holds the highest market share.



By Function, the market is classified as, disease management, lifestyle management, Activity Tracking, and medication adherence. Amongst all, the activity tracking segment accounted for the largest share.



By Gender, the market is classified as male and female. Amongst the two, the female segment holds the highest market share.



By Platform, the market is classified as ios, android, and windows. Amongst all, the android segment holds the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. Under Armour stated that it is selling off MyFitnessPal to investment firm Francisco Partners for USD 345 million a bit lower than it paid for the connected fitness app and platform back in 2015. - 2nd November 2020

2. Fitbit has launched Fitbit Ace 3, the next-generation activity and sleep tracker for kids ages 6+ to get active and build healthy habits with the whole family. - 9th March 2021



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in the report are Adidas America Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Fitnesskeeper Inc., Azumio, MyFitnessPal, Inc., Nike, Noom, Inc., Under Armour, Aaptiv Inc, Appinventiv, Google, Samsung Electronics, Lenovo, and Grand Apps,



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



