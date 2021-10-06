Brandon Hall Group Certifies Class Technologies As A Smartchoice® Preferred Provider

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leader in empowering, recognizing and certifying excellence in Human Capital Management (HCM), has certified Class Technologies Inc. as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider, confirming that Class enhances virtual and hybrid classrooms by adding training and learning tools to Zoom.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Class, its mission to change the way the world learns, and the learning technology market in which the company operates. As part of this process, Brandon Hall Group conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Class and its value proposition to determine that Class’s offerings measurably benefit the organizations it works with.

“Our unique Smartchoice® Program is designed to select organizations that provide state of the art products and services with unmatched customer support,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer of Brandon Hall Group. “We are excited to see the impact that Class Software has had in the corporate learning sector in just under a year and we look forward to further innovation in years to come.”

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire Class organization, and ensures that its certification is a reflection of the highest standards a provider can attain in the market.

"We’ve been working tirelessly to get Class into the hands of instructors and learners across the world, and as quickly as possible," said Michael Chasen, education software pioneer and Class Technologies co-founder and CEO. "Recognition from Brandon Hall Group validates our product's innovation and our team’s hard work. We’re excited to partner with analysts who are as passionate about enhancing virtual and hybrid learning environments for businesses worldwide.”

To learn more about Smartchoice® Preferred vendors or to become one, please click here. To learn more about Class Technologies Inc. and its offerings, visit class.com.

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.” Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers. To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

About Class Technologies Inc.

Class is a synchronous online learning platform that adds training and learning tools to Zoom. Founded by education software pioneer Michael Chasen, and backed by prominent Zoom board members, Salesforce Ventures, Softbank Investment Advisers, and Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, Class improves learner engagement and reduces the friction associated with using disparate tools to teach and train online. Class replicates the best of in-person learning and enables employee onboarding, leadership development, sales enablement, and other training to be easily delivered virtually. Previously Chasen co-founded and led Blackboard, the world’s largest LMS provider with over 16,000 clients across 90 countries reaching 100 million users. Class Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with staff around the world. Schedule a demo at class.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok at @WeAreClassTech.

Zoom is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class Technologies Inc. and its product Class are not sponsored, endorsed, or otherwise affiliated with Zoom.

