Gasboy Introduces EMV Payment for Islander and ICR PRIME®

CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gasboy, the industry leader in fleet fueling technology, is pleased to announce the launch of EMV (chip card) payment capabilities for the Islander and ICR PRIME payment terminals.

The Gasboy Islander PRIME EMV system combines the best-in-class fuel management controller with a PCI compliant EMV card reader and pin pad, and is used by leading unattended retailers across the country to accept credit card payment without the need of a separate point-of-sale system. With Gasboy’s PCI-approved EMV solution, consumers’ valuable credit card information is protected, and retailers are protected from chargebacks associated with fraudulent transactions.

Gasboy’s Islander PRIME EMV system is ideal for unattended retail fueling like cardlocks, co-ops, airports, and marinas.

“Consumers have become accustomed to paying with EMV chip cards in general retail for greater payment security, and Gasboy’s customers will now be able to offer that enhanced security to their end users,” said Mark Williams, President, Alternative Fuels Platform for Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “Gilbarco has been the leader in bringing EMV to the fueling island for the retail petroleum market, and now Gasboy is leveraging that experience to continue building on its leadership in the unattended and fleet fueling markets.”

The Islander PRIME EMV features an insert style hybrid card reader that accepts both magnetic stripe and chip cards. The card reader and 16 key pin pad are equipped with anti-tamper features. The EMV reader and pin pad are available as a factory installed option on new Islander PRIME systems or as a retrofit for currently installed Islander PRIME systems, helping to protect retailers from increased liability following the April 2021 EMV liability shift. The EMV option is also available on ICR PRIME when used with the CFN site controller.

Gasboy’s Islander PRIME EMV solution is certified for EMV credit transactions on all major credit card brands including Visa, Mastercard, AmericanExpress and Discover. Fleet cards including WEX, Voyager and Fuelman as well as proprietary cards are also accepted. The Islander PRIME EMV reader is approved on the National Bankcard Services (NBS) payment network.

To learn more about Gasboy EMV solutions, visit www.gasboy.com.

About Gasboy

Gasboy is the leading brand of equipment and turnkey solutions for fleet operators. Gasboy fleet management systems include the industry's most comprehensive selection of commercial electronic and mechanical fuel dispensers, site controllers, fleet management software, island card readers and cardlock systems, and wireless vehicle identification systems. Solutions provide 24-hour unattended fueling capabilities to fleets and retail marketers. Gasboy provides innovative, efficient, cost-effective solutions to meet your needs for fueling, controlling, and managing your fleet.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations. We offer the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support and proven reliability.