Tuxera Hires Microsoft Cloud Veteran as Head of Enterprise Business Unit, Expands Operations in the Growing Enterprise Cloud Market

HELSINKI, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuxera, a world-leading storage software and networking technology company, announced that Antti Alila joins the company as Head of Enterprise Business Unit. Under new direction and leadership from Antti, Tuxera is well-positioned to support the needs of the world's rapidly expanding enterprise cloud storage market.

Antti has played a critical part in building Microsoft's enterprise cloud market in Finland for the past 15 years. He had a key role in executing the development of Microsoft Azure business from its early beginnings, all the way to its position as a leading cloud platform. Antti brings to Tuxera unique industry experience, knowledge, and insight, allowing the company to take new strides in its enterprise solutions development.

"The enterprise cloud storage industry is growing rapidly," says Antti. "I see a great opportunity for Tuxera to bring added value to customers globally from our world-leading knowledge on data storage, reliability, and performance, in order to unlock new scenarios and opportunities in this era of digitalization. I'm very excited to be joining Tuxera to lead in this transition, and help guide the team of global experts in developing and delivering the scalable and secure enterprise solutions that the world needs."

"Tuxera has been pioneering data storage solutions within the embedded domain for the past decade. Along the way, we have gradually expanded our offering also towards enterprise storage," says Tuukka Ahoniemi, CEO of Tuxera. "Now, we see a growing opportunity for investing even more into enterprise cloud storage. I warmly welcome Antti to lead the next step in this area of Tuxera's future."

The rising global demand for cloud storage requires scalable solutions with continuous availability

The enterprise cloud solutions market is on the verge of significant growth. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud storage market is projected to grow from $76.43 billion in 2021 to $390.33 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 26.2%. As that market grows, organizations around the world will face increased demand for cloud data storage. Enterprises globally will continue to invest in digitalization, to modernize their industry solutions and migrate to the cloud, be it the hybrid cloud or hyperscale platforms.

This trend is supported by analysts globally. Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage forecasts that by 2024, large enterprises will triple their unstructured data stored as file or object storage on-premises, at the edge or in the public cloud, compared to 2020. By 2024, 50% of the global unstructured data storage capacity will be deployed as software-defined storage (SDS) on-premises or in the public cloud, up from less than 20% in 2020.

With data storage on the cloud increasing, high availability and scalability are needed to ensure that critical data remains secure and rapidly accessible for organizations. As the leading provider of embedded data storage management solutions, Tuxera has extended its direction and focus on expanding into the growing enterprise cloud market.

A strategic direction with roots in a long-term partnership

Since 2009, Tuxera has been a close partner of Microsoft. Tuxera has developed licensed, value-added implementations of widely used storage and networking technologies like SMB, exFAT, FAT, and NTFS. Tuxera continues to be part of Microsoft's IP licensing programs.

This long-term collaboration has built the foundation for Tuxera's new enterprise-focused strategic vision.

About Tuxera

Tuxera is the leading provider of quality-assured embedded storage management software and networking technologies. Helping people and businesses store and do more with their data, our software is at the core of phones, tablets, cars, TV sets, cameras, drones, external storage, routers, spacecraft, IoT devices, and more. We help you store your data reliably, while making file transfers fast and content easily accessible. Tuxera is also an active member of multiple industry organizations, including JEDEC, SNIA, AGL, SD Association, The Linux Foundation, and many others. Founded in 2008, Tuxera's headquarters are located in Finland, with regional offices in China, Germany, Hungary, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the US. Learn more about us at http://www.tuxera.com/.

For more information, please contact:

VP Marketing, Tuxera

Tiffiny Rossi

press@tuxera.com

Related Images











Image 1: Antti Alila, Head of Enterprise Business Unit, Tuxera. Photo credit: Mikko Mäntyniemi for Tuxera.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment