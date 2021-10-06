Canopy Management Amazon Subject Matter Expert Anthony Lee to Share Latest Amazon Seller Strategies at Seller Sessions Live

Speaker will share his expertise on Amazon A9 and buyer psychology

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANOPY Management , the full-service Amazon agency that helps brands scale their business and gain market share, announced today that Anthony Lee, the company’s Amazon Subject Matter Expert, will be a guest speaker at Sellers Session Live on Saturday, October 9 at the David Game Keynote Theatre in London. Lee will share his insights on the platform, including Amazon’s ranking algorithm Amazon A9 and buyer psychology.

Every Amazon seller knows that Amazon terrain is ever moving. What worked today might not work tomorrow. Seller Sessions Live is a content-driven value-packed day full of effective marketing strategies for selling both on and off Amazon. More than just an event, Seller Sessions Live is an insightful and dynamic learning experience, putting its guests at the center of it. Those who attend will walk away with a toolbox full of new ideas and tricks suited to all types of learners, as presentations are part keynote and part workshop.

“Amazon is constantly changing, and many third party sellers, especially those who are new to the Amazon landscape, are unaware of how to successfully navigate through the terrain,” Lee said. “I’m honored to participate at Seller Sessions Live to be able to help sellers truly understand how Amazon really works.”

Other topics to be discussed at Seller Sessions Live include:

Amazon PPC

Amazon A9

External Traffic

Conversion Optimization

More information and tickets can be found here .

About CANOPY Management

CANOPY Management is a full-service, A-to-Z Amazon marketing agency and the driving force behind many of the most successful brands on Amazon. Under CEO and Co-founder Brian Burt, CANOPY Management has helped Amazon sellers increase their profit by 84% on average YoY while receiving more than 19 industry awards since the agency’s founding in 2018. From strategic planning and product listing and optimization to cross-channel advertising and review aggregation, CANOPY Management helps brands succeed at each, or every, part of the Amazon sales funnel. Visit us at https://canopymanagement.com .