Vélizy-Villacoublay, FRANCE

Vélizy-Villacoublay, October 6, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: September 30 to October 1, 2021

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8630-Sep-21FR0014003TT8278 51345,6740XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8630-Sep-21FR0014003TT896 38045,6652DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8630-Sep-21FR0014003TT826 10045,6678TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM861-Oct-21FR0014003TT8354 00044,9420XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM861-Oct-21FR0014003TT8116 00044,9628DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM861-Oct-21FR0014003TT830 00044,9624TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24

 

Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares