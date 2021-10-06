Secure Technology Alliance Commends ISO/IEC on Publication of International Standard for Mobile Driver’s Licenses (mDL)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance is recognizing the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) on the publication of the ISO/IEC 18013-5 International standard: Personal Identification - Mobile Driver’s License (mDL). This global mDL standard is the culmination of more than six years of meticulous development by Secure Technology Alliance members, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) and other regional authority issuers, technology providers and relying parties.



ISO/IEC 18013-5 for mobile driver’s licenses is a critical benchmark in the advancement of mDL use. The standard establishes essential, clear guidance and secure, interoperable interface specifications for the implementation and adoption of mDLs and mobile IDs. The ISO standard publication clears the way for global ID and driver’s license issuers to confidently deploy mDL solutions, and for verifiers around the world to implement or adopt mDL readers.

The completion of ISO’s highly anticipated standard supports the Alliance’s mission to emphasize the benefits of mobile driver’s licenses to a wider audience. mDLs enhance authentication security, reduce the use of expired of fraudulent IDs, facilitate safe transactions and greatly enhance individual privacy through data minimization and reduction in the exchange of personal information. For several years the Alliance has worked to accelerate the adoption of mDL through educational webinars, white papers, the Alliance’s mDL Connection website and the Alliance’s first-of-its-kind mDL implementation tracker map.

“The release of the standard removes the most significant road-block to mDL issuance and adoption by defining best practices for the secure use of mDL in real-world settings,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “The Secure Technology Alliance recognizes this significant achievement and the dedicated efforts of the ISO committee, AAMVA and members of the Secure Technology Alliance in the creation of the ISO standard."

In light of ISO’s new standard, the Secure Technology Alliance invites stakeholders, industry leaders and verifiers to attend an mDL Workshop on Nov 11th in Houston, Texas, following the U.S. Payments Forum's Fall Member Meeting . The workshop will educate potential relying parties and accelerate mDL adoption through discussions on key technical considerations involving fraud, privacy and certification, an exchange of piloting and early adoption information and mDL technology demonstrations. Registration details can be found on the Alliance website.

ISO/IEC 18013-5 for mobile driver’s licenses is a dual-purpose standard that serves as a reference point for both mDL and mobile ID use cases. It offers the following:

A comprehensive global standard for sharing identity document information

Guidance for authenticating the origin of mDL data

Best practices for verifying the integrity of mDL data with or without a network connection

Privacy guidelines for issuing authorities and verifiers in the accompanying privacy annex with requirements for maximizing mDL holder privacy

A protocol for securely sharing identity information across devices which supports multiple transmission technologies for maximum interoperability



To participate in ongoing mDL implementation efforts and other Alliance activities, visit the Alliance website for information on membership. The experience of Alliance members spans standards development; product development, testing and certification; app and service providers; integrators; relying parties and regulators across both public and private sectors. Their efforts include the development of mDL Connection, a community resource for mDL awareness, education and coordination activities.

