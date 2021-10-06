Bona Announces Hardwood and Hard-Surface Cleaning Solutions  for Upright Floor Cleaning Machines

Englewood, CO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bona US, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, announced the availability of Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner – Hard-Floor Cleaning Formulation in Cedar Wood scent and Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner – Hard-Floor Cleaning Formulation scented with Lemon Mint. The new formulations are developed specifically to work with most upright hard-floor cleaning machines such as Bissell® Crosswave®, Hoover® Powerdash®, Tienco® iFloor®, Jashen® M12, and ionVac® HydraClean.*

“Many cleaning solutions available for hard floor cleaning machines are developed with harsh ingredients and often don’t perform,” said Andy Telatnik, director of marketing, Bona. “Bona innovated our existing, trusted hardwood and hard-surface cleaning formulations to meet the needs of upright machine cleaning while keeping our promise to safer and effective solutions. All that’s left behind are beautifully clean floors.”

Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner -- Hard-Floor Cleaning Formulation features an essential oil infused Cedar Wood scent, a blend of precious woods, freshly picked herbs and highlights of peony and eucalyptus. Featuring an essential oil infused Lemon Mint scent, Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner – Hard-Floor Cleaning Formulation offers a burst of fresh citrus verbena and Meyer lemon together with dew covered mint leaves and subtle floral aspects.

Both formulations are waterbased, biodegradable and meet the U.S. EPA product standards and is Safer Choice Certified for containing ingredients that are safer for people, pets, and the planet.

“These formulations are free of parabens, formaldehyde, ammonia, phthalates, and phosphates. At Bona we believe that cleaning floors can create beautiful and sustainable results,” continued Telatnik.

The new Bona Hard Floor Cleaning formulations are available in 64oz. (MSRP $18.97) and 32oz. (MSRP $11.97) ready-to-use refills at Wal-Mart, Amazon, and other retailers where floor cleaners are sold.

About Bona US

Bona is an innovative, environmentally conscious company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. Bona US, the North American subsidiary of BonaAB in Malmö, Sweden, manufactures and distributes floor care and home cleaning products. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors, and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona US at (800) 872-5515 or www.bona.com.

*Based on independent testing conducted by Bona. Bissell and CrossWave are trademarks of Bissell Inc. Corporation. Hoover and PowerDash are trademarks of Techtronic Cordless GP. Tineco and iFLOOR are trademarks of Tineco Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. Jashen is a trademark of ShenZhen Jashen Technology Co., Ltd. ionVac is a trademark of Tzumi Electronics LLC. Bona’s use of these trademarks does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the trademarks’ owners.

Contact: Heather Lindemann

Bona US | (800) 872-5515

heather.lindemann@bona.com

