Record-High Startup Intent Seen for the Coming Month

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneurs who agree or strongly agree that "now is a good time to start a business" grew to 73.4% in September, continuing a three-month uptrend approaching the record level of 76.9% reached in June 2021. A record 36.1% of aspiring owners anticipate starting their businesses in the coming month. FranchiseInsights.com compiles monthly the Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™ (SSI) of individuals who have recently inquired about businesses for sale.

The most recent Startup Sentiment Index™ survey was conducted Sept. 23-29, 2021, as concerns about the progress of the Delta COVID variant, financial market volatility, and a debt ceiling impasse in Congress.

Additional highlights:

Additional highlights:

Respondents are positive about the current state of the economy, with 46.5% believing that in three months, business conditions will be "better" or "much better" than now, up from 41.3% in August. Over 47% see conditions "about the same" in three months. Access to funding: The percentage of entrepreneurs concerned about acquiring adequate funding dipped, with those seeing funding "harder or much harder" to obtain at 16.8% in September, down from 32.2%.

The percentage of entrepreneurs concerned about acquiring adequate funding dipped, with those seeing funding "harder or much harder" to obtain at 16.8% in September, down from 32.2%. Demographics: 46.0% of respondents are currently employed full time, and 18.0% are current business owners. Gen-X (52.1%) and Gen-Y (28.9%) are the largest age cohorts, while "Baby Boomers" follow at 16.2%.

"The skies are blue, and clouds have silver linings," says Hunter Stokes, president of FranchiseVentures. "Entrepreneurs are looking past the current challenges and are ready to become their own boss."

The Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™ is based on a monthly survey of individuals who have recently inquired about businesses or franchises for sale on the digital assets of FranchiseVentures .

