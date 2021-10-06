Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Share Expected to Grow USD 640 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Capsule Endoscopy Market By Product (Capsule Endoscopes and Components), By End Users (Research Centers, Hospitals, Clinics, and Other End Users), By Application (Crohn’s Disease, Small Bowel Diseases, Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding (OGIB), and Other Diseases), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Capsule Endoscopy Market size & share expected to reach to USD 640 Million by 2026 from USD 370 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market: Overview

Capsule endoscopes involve tiny endoscopy systems that can be operated wirelessly and can capture thousands of clear images of the body’s internal tracts. A tiny camera and wireless connectivity system are packed into a vitamin supplement-sized capsule to take thousands of shots of the body’s internal routes and outsource those images to the wireless recorder. These tiny capsule endoscopes can travel through extremely slim paths for a thorough examination, which is not possible through traditional endoscopes.

Industry Major Market Players

RF Co. Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Olympus Corporation

AccuRead Endoscopy Inc.

CapsoVision Inc.

IntroMedic

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Capsule Endoscopy Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Capsule Endoscopy Market?

What are the top companies operative in Capsule Endoscopy Market?

What segments are covered in Capsule Endoscopy Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Capsule Endoscopy Market?

Market Dynamics

Some of the key factors driving the global capsule endoscopy market are the considerable rise in the victim count suffering from gastrointestinal disorders worldwide. Moreover, the majority of the patients prefer non-invasive methods for the diagnosis of such digestion-related problems. However, limited battery life and lack of efficient locomotive system in the tiny capsules are likely to decelerate the expansion rate of the global capsule endoscopy market throughout the study timeframe.

“Capsule endoscopes” category under product segment holds the leading position in the global capsule endoscopy market

Based on the product, the global capsule endoscopy market is bifurcated into components and capsule endoscopes. Between both, the capsule endoscopes held the major share of the market in 2019, as the capsule endoscope plays a crucial role in comprehensively evaluating gastrointestinal tracts. The device can pass through those organs of the tract, which are not possible to examine using traditional endoscopy technologies. Moreover, the capsule can be ingested orally and does not require any sort of invasive procedures for diagnosis.

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 370 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 640 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 8% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players IntroMedic, RF Co. Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Olympus Corporation, AccuRead Endoscopy Inc. and Others Segments Covered Products, End-Users, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Small bowel diseases segment under applications accounts for the major share in the global market

By application, the global capsule endoscopy industry is segmented into Crohn’s disease, small bowel diseases, Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding (OGIB), and other diseases. Of all, the small bowel diseases segment dominated the global market in 2019, as small bowel diseases can be diagnosed precisely using capsule endoscopy. The novel technology involves a non-invasive procedure to examine complex pathways in the small intestine for the effective diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, ulcers, infections, and other small bowel diseases.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the global capsule endoscopy sector. Key strategic developments in the global capsule endoscopy market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global capsule endoscopy market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The global capsule endoscopy market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global capsule endoscopy industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different products, end-users, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the global capsule endoscopy industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the global capsule endoscopy industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

This report segments the global capsule endoscopy market as follows:

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market: Product Segmentation Analysis

Capsule Endoscopes Esophageal Capsule Bowel Capsule Colonic Capsule

Components Recorder Market Workstation Market Image Receiver Others Market



Global Capsule Endoscopy Market: End-User Segmentation Analysis

Research Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Crohn’s Disease

Small Bowel Diseases

Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding (OGIB)

Other Diseases

