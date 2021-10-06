Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2028 - Rising Number of Regulatory Approvals for Advance Therapy Products

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gene delivery technologies market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Technological advancements in viral vectors, a growing pipeline of advanced therapies, and a rising number of regulatory approvals for advance therapy products are some key driving forces of the market.



Several novel tools are being introduced for genetic alterations that have facilitated the scientific community to delineate the disease intricacies at the genomic level, leading to the emergence of novel gene delivery approaches.

Furthermore, ongoing research to develop clinically relevant vectors including viral and non-viral vectors to combat chronic illnesses such as cancer, Alzheimer's, and others through advanced therapies is spurring the market revenue.



An increase in investment and financing in the space to support the research, development, and manufacturing of various modes of gene transfer further accelerates the revenue growth. Currently, around 70% of gene and cell therapy programs are based on viral vectors leading to organic revenue growth for biological delivery technologies. The operating players are investing significantly to scale up their viral vector manufacturing capability and meet the growing demand.



Considering growing opportunities in physio-chemical gene delivery approaches, key players are making focused efforts to boost their business presence.

For instance, nanoparticles have proven their efficiency as promising vehicles for clinical usage owing to their tunable morphology, and biological behaviors. Such ongoing developments in the space are anticipated to accelerate revenue growth in this market in the coming years.



Gene Delivery Technologies Market Report Highlights

The wide implementation of biological gene delivery technologies in clinical usage owing to their high efficiency and specificity has resulted in the segment's largest revenue share in 2020

Gene therapy development is the key revenue-generating application in the 2020 market owing to constantly expanding pipeline programs of therapies against life-threatening conditions coupled with the recent success of CAR-T therapies

The recent pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 has also resulted in substantial global investments in R&D of viral vector-based vaccine to combat the virus, resulting in lucrative growth of this segment

The ex vivo method accounted for the major revenue share owing to its advantages such as high transduction efficiency and less immunogenic responses

However, both in vivo and ex vivo have shown clinical success in the treatment of chronic conditions, thus both segments are expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years

Given the high number of biotech companies and a favorable regulatory environment in the U.S.; North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period

Constantly evolving CDMO and viral vector manufacturing landscapes through plant expansions and new sites being built across the Asian countries is spurring the adoption of vectors in this region

The key players are engaged in collaboration with therapy developers to support their product development process

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Advances in gene and cell research and therapeutic delivery

Increase in funding by government and private players

Rising competition amongst market players

Market restraint analysis

High Cost of Gene Delivery Systems

Home brew reagents restricts sale of commercial products

Market opportunity analysis

Rising pressure on drug developers to meet consumer's therapeutics demand

Expanding market in regions such as APAC and LATAM

Market Challenge analysis

Technical challenges related to gene delivery techniques

