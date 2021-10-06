GREATER GOOD CHARITIES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHEWY CELEBRATE 5,000TH TRUCK TO PROVIDE PET FOOD AND SUPPLIES TO ANIMAL SHELTERS AND RESCUES ACROSS THE U.S.

Seattle, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities, a national nonprofit organization that benefits people, pets, and the planet, and Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted online destination for pet parents and partners, celebrate the delivery of the nonprofit’s 5,000th truck of pet essentials with their latest shipment to an animal shelter in Nashville. Together the two entities have provided more than $46.5 million in pets meals and supplies to animal welfare organizations across the country.

“Greater Good Charities is honored to be partners with Chewy to help thousands of pets and the people that care for them,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “We look forward to continuing our work with Chewy and helping more animal welfare organizations that need our assistance to help them through these challenging times.”

The nonprofit and national pet retailer embarked on a philanthropic journey together when a Chewy truck departed in February 2018 to help shelter pets in Arkansas. All the pet food and supplies on the Chewy Tucks have been processed and distributed with the help of Greater Good Charities’ Rescue Bank program.

“At Chewy, our goal is to make the world a better place for pets and the communities that serve them, and this work would not be possible without the help of partners like Greater Good Charities,” said Mita Malhotra, Vice President of Chewy Health and Shelters at Chewy. “Together we have put food and supplies directly into the hands of organizations all across the country who serve as the temporary home for so many animals in need.”

To support animal welfare organizations most affected by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chewy partnered with Greater Good Charities to donate over $7 million in pet food, health care supplies and other products. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good in the world, please visit greatergood.org.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charity is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $350 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided over $28 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

