GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Is Investigating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) for potential securities law violations.

Earlier today, short seller Scorpion Capital released a report alleging that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is a “colossal scam.” The 175-page report alleges that Ginkgo Bioworks’ business model is a “shell game,” and that the company is highly dependent on related party transaction revenues. The report charges that the company is a “Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years.”

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings went public via a deSPAC transaction with blank check company Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corporation in September 2021.

Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks have fallen 20% after publication of the report.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

