Brentwood, TN, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, acquires Loven Dermatology + Aesthetics in middle Tennessee.

Pinnacle Dermatology, a leader in population skin health management, has acquired Loven Dermatology + Aesthetics with locations in Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Gallatin and Springfield, TN. Loven Dermatology + Aesthetics has been providing quality medical and cosmetic dermatologic care to those living in and around middle Tennessee for over 33 years.

“We’re happy to welcome Dr. Loven and the entire team at Loven Dermatology + Aesthetics into the Pinnacle Dermatology family. With Pinnacle’s strong presence and reputation for population skin health management in the Nashville, TN market, it felt like the perfect, natural extension to partner with Loven Dermatology + Aesthetics given their service longevity and reputation for high quality dermatologic care in middle Tennessee” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology.

Dr. Keith Loven agrees “We’ve always prided ourselves for providing elite skin care close to home for middle Tennessee residents so when the opportunity came forth to partner with Pinnacle Dermatology, a dermatology platform with dedication to the same mission to provide the highest quality, comprehensive skin care to populations they serve, we knew it was the right fit. Now the team will be able to take advantage of strong shared services through this partnership to continue to enhance our patients’ experience and streamline business operations.”

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Loven Dermatology + Aesthetics in Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Gallatin and Springfield, TN. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Loven Dermatology + Aesthetics at 615-859-7546.

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

At Pinnacle Dermatology we are united in our purpose: to educate, protect and care for your skin. We’re committed to bringing you the very best in comprehensive skin care so that you can achieve a confident, healthier and more beautiful you! If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible. www.pinnacleskin.com