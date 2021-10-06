Christina Milian and TULA Skincare Co-Create Limited-Edition Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TULA Skincare, the leading clean clinical skincare brand powered by probiotic extracts and superfoods, is joining forces with actress, musician and entrepreneur Christina Milian to launch a limited-edition release Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm in Pink Coconut. Co-created by Christina, the all-new formula, color and packaging features TULA proprietary probiotic extracts, lip peptides, coconut oil, and more high-powered skincare first ingredients to provide immediate and long-term skincare beneﬁts with a gorgeous wash of sheer light pink.



As an industry leader in hybrid skincare-makeup products, almost 40% of TULA’s customers* identify as a “no-makeup makeup fan.” TULA is continuing to see increasing demand from their customers in the category.

“We continue to see consumer demand for color products that tap into the ‘no makeup’ makeup look and offer long-term skincare benefits,” said Savannah Sachs, CEO of TULA Skincare. “Our new Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balms lean into this hybrid skincare-forward color product space, and we are thrilled to offer a limited-edition version in collaboration with Christina. As an entrepreneur, actress, mom, and the ultimate glow-getter with a community of almost seven million people, her positive energy, and confidence-first messaging aligns with TULA’s EmbraceYourSkin brand pillar and the positive change TULA is leading in the beauty industry.“

Christina Milian’s limited-edition Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm in Pink Coconut fuses TULA’s signature proprietary blend of prebiotics and probiotic extracts, peptides and hyaluronic acid, with her go-to holy grail moisturizing ingredient - coconut - to boost the lips’ hydration, and leave behind a glossy, light-pink hue. Clinically proven to hydrate lips for 24 hours, the balm helps to soothe sensitive, chapped lips and helps retain moisture over time, while allowing for a seamless transition from a busy, ‘no-makeup’ workday to a glammed-up evening.

For her first-ever beauty product collaboration, Christina chose to partner with TULA to create a product she felt was missing in her routine. Christina hand-picked the ingredient story, formula, and packaging to create her version of a “perfect lip gloss” and was highly involved in the creative vision and messaging for the 360 marketing campaign that includes a hero campaign video, in-store merchandising at ULTA Beauty and social content with a strategic focus on TULA’s fastest growing social platform, TikTok (+300k followers since Jan 2021).

“I’ve always been inspired by TULA’s commitment to inspire confidence, and felt that their clean approach, and being a doctor-founded and female led brand, was perfectly aligned with what I wanted to represent in my first-ever skincare product partnership,” said Christina Milian. “I’ve always been the person to have 40+ lip products on rotation- without ever having the perfect one. I’m incredibly proud to have worked together with TULA and created one that I think nails it. I’m so excited to share it with everyone!”

*brand survey of 2,706 customers conducted in July 2021

About TULA Skincare

TULA, meaning “balance” in Sanskrit, is a clean, effective and clinically proven skincare brand built on the power of probiotic extracts and superfoods that have the unique ability to cleanse, soothe, and calm skin, while balancing the microbiome. Founded by practicing gastroenterologist, Dr. Roshini Raj, TULA Skincare believes the same ingredients that are good for your body are also great for your skin, and uses the latest research to determine which ingredients to include or not. With a focus on being healthy and confident, rather than perfect, TULA Skincare aims to help everyone #EmbraceYourSkin and unleash your glow. TULA is proud to be a part of the Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Initiative, which focuses on delivering transparency to inspire more informed, conscious product choices, and is available at Ulta and at tula.com.

About Christina Milian

Christina Milian, is an American actress, singer and songwriter known for her early 2000’s hits like AM to PM and Dip It Low. With a community of almost seven million followers on Instagram, she has appeared in several beloved films and television series like Resort to Love on Netflix and the upcoming Step Up: Highwater on Starz. Christina is a doting mother of three children and splits her time between Paris and LA with her husband and family.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e603a7bd-94d0-4f72-9629-382ec373cdea