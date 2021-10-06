HalloweenCostumes.com Teaming Up With Posh Peanut to Provide Exclusive Kids Costumes for Halloween

NORTH MANKATO, Minn., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUN.com and their sister site, HalloweenCostumes.com, are partnering with the children's boutique fashion brand, Posh Peanut, on a new exclusive costume line.

CEO of FUN.com, Tom Fallenstein, says, "We are truly excited about this partnership with Posh Peanut. Their unique design elements, combined with our Halloween experience, are a perfect match. The details, fabrics, and characters in this costume line are truly unique. We believe all of our customers will love the collection we created together."

This new exclusive line is available today, October 6, with fun animal costume styles named, "Archie Bear, Elanor Unicorn, Lana Leopard, Leo Lion, Odet Swan, and Beatrice Bumble Bee." This line includes infant sizes from 0-3 months to 12-18 months, Toddler sizes 2T to 4T, as well as a few options up to child medium. A matching option for parents is also available for the Lana Leopard Costume in sizes adult XS to 2X.

CEO and Founder of Posh Peanut, Fiona Sahakian says, "Halloween is one of my favorite holidays! Over the last couple of years, our Halloween launches have become a staple for us here at Posh Peanut. Our loyal customers always get so excited when Halloween rolls around, so I knew it was a no-brainer when the opportunity to bring some of our past prints to life in costume form surfaced. The Fun.com team has been such amazing partners, and we know both of our customers will enjoy this unexpected collaboration."

The prices for this exclusive line start at $54.99 for infants, $59.99 for toddlers, and $79.99 for the adult style on HalloweenCostumes.com's website.

####

For more information, please contact FUN.com's PR Specialist Ashley at ashley.theis@fun.com or call FUN.com at 507-386-0207.

About FUN.com:

FUN.com, which also owns HalloweenCostumes.com, is the world's largest online-only costume retailer. Founded in 1992 out of a garage with 20 costumes for rent, the business exploded and now carries over 10,000 costumes on HalloweenCostumes.com. FUN.com carries over 20,000 items focused on everyone's favorite pop culture products. From Disney to Star Wars to Harry Potter, FUN.com has the perfect gift for any movie or TV series.

