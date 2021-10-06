Fluent Project Creators Announce Calyptia Cloud, the First Mile Data Observability Platform for Enterprises

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the creators and maintainers of Fluentd and Fluent Bit have announced the launch of Calyptia Cloud, a hosted solution for visualizing and optimizing their observability pipelines. Calyptia Cloud provides a turnkey service for managing and visualizing open source Fluentd and Fluent Bit to relieve the burdens of conjuration and monitoring, allowing customers to focus on gaining the most insights and value out of their data pipelines in cloud native environments.

Open source projects Fluentd and Fluent Bit are deployed millions of times per day in cloud and containerized environments. Fluentd is a vendor-neutral data collector for building a Unified Logging Layer, and was the 6th project to graduate from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) after Kubernetes Prometheus, Envoy, CoreDNS and containerd. Fluent Bit is an open source logging and metrics processor for collecting observability data from different sources, and is also a CNCF hosted project under the Fluentd umbrella. Fluent Bit is used by Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and many other cloud service providers. Both projects enjoy broad and active communities of open source users and maintainers, and have extensive integrations across the cloud native ecosystem.

Calyptia Cloud builds upon Fluentd and Fluent Bit to ensure that users are successful in the first mile of their observability journey, and scales to manage petabytes of data across thousands of servers per day. It provides a unified, vendor neutral control plane for visualizing, managing and monitoring observability pipelines, so that customers can reliably collect, parse, filter, route and optimize first mile data. Calyptia Cloud also gives enterprises running Fluentd and Fluent Bit the benefit of cost analysis, insights into speed and performance bottlenecks, and visualizations of fleets with real time metrics.

Like it's open source counterparts, Calyptia complements the cloud-native services that matter to enterprises today, such as Kubernetes, Prometheus, and data technologies including Splunk, Elasticsearch, Datadog, New Relic, Google Cloud services, AWS services, and many more.

Quotes:

“From our experience building the Fluent projects, we have a deep understanding of how to run first mile observability technology in production working with multiple trillion dollar and 100B+ companies across financial, tech, and medical sectors,” said Eduardo Silva, CEO and co-founder of Calyptia. “We started Calyptia to help users get even greater value out of their Fluentd and FluentBit observability pipelines, and we’re encouraged by the thousands of early beta users who have already signed up for Calyptia Cloud.”

“The Fluentd project is home to one of the largest open source observability and logging ecosystems in the world,” said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. “It’s fantastic to see Calyptia launch a cloud offering to help end users simplify the operational aspects of running Fluentd and Fluent Bit pipelines at scale, and continue to sustain the overall project through their upstream contributions.”

“At Treasure Data we were amazed to watch the growth of the open source Fluentd and Fluent Bit community,” said Hiro Yoshikawa, co-founder and Executive Chairman, Treasure Data “We are excited that Calyptia can continue this success and bring even more enterprise features with the launch of Calyptia Cloud.”

Additional Resources:

About Calyptia

Calyptia is a first mile observability company built by the open source creators and maintainers of Fluentd and Fluent Bit. Its enterprise-grade data observability solution, Calyptia Cloud, ensures that customers gain the most value out of their observability pipelines, and provides support, services, and additional tooling to optimize cloud native observability pipelines at massive scale. Calyptia was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.calyptia.com.

Attachment