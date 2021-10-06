NANOCELLE “ISSUE OF ALLOWANCE” BY US PATENT OFFICE

SYDNEY, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medlab Clinical LTD (ASX.MDC) is pleased to announce NanoCelle® the company’s proprietary delivery platform has been issued a “Notice of Allowance” by the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office).



Pursuant to the Notice of Allowance, fees associated with the patent have been paid and MDC is expecting to receive GRANT Status with US patent numbers and expiry dates within the next 4 weeks.

Dr Sean Hall, CEO of MDC said “after approximately 4 years, this is an exceptional outcome. NanoCelle® is a core asset of the company, and the United States represents the largest and last territory we [as a company] were awaiting an outcome. Our expectation is that the Patent expiry will follow the rest of the world and be set to 2036. Here and now, I am very happy to say NanoCelle® is protected on a global western scale.”

The global, allowed/granted NanoCelle® Patent portfolio now covers:

Oceania: • Bulgaria • Monaco • Australia • Croatia • Netherlands • New Zealand • Cyprus • North (Accepted) • Czech Republic Macedonia America’s: • Denmark • Norway • Canada • Estonia • Poland • United States • Finland • Portugal (ALLOWED) • France • Romania Asia: • Germany • San Marino • Hong Kong • Greece • Serbia (Requested) • Hungary • Slovakia • Singapore • Ireland • Slovenia (Under • Iceland • Spain Examination) • Italy • Sweden Europe: • Lithuania • Switzerland • Albania • Luxembourg • Turkey • Austria • Latvia • United • Belgium • Malta Kingdom

Dr Hall also added “…in the Biotech space 2 things are fundamental, 1 is acquiring evidence to justify the asset you are building and the other is to protect that asset, these 2 fundamental principles are key. With this Patent now allowed/granted it has cleared several barriers for partnering discussions.”



About Medlab Clinical:

Medlab Clinical Ltd (ASX:MDC) is pioneering the development and commercialisation of a delivery platform, allowing for enhanced medical properties, including increased efficacy, safety, patient compliance and stability. Medlab's pipeline comprises a number of small and large molecules from repurposing generic medicines to enhancing the delivery of immunotherapies. Patented lead drug candidate NanaBis™ has been developed for cancer bone pain as a viable alternative to opioid use. Data to date, strongly suggests NanaBis™ may be equally effective in non-cancer neuropathic pain. NanoCelle®, the patented delivery platform is wholly owned by Medlab and developed in Medlab's owned OGTR Registered Laboratory. NanoCelle® is designed to address known medication problems, addressing global unmet medical needs.

Medlab – better medicines, better patient care