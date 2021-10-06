Functional Food Ingredients Market Trends, Size And Distribution As Per The Business Research Company's Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the functional food ingredients market, North America is the largest region in the functional food ingredients market. Europe accounts for the second-largest share in the market. The regions covered in the functional food ingredients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The functional food ingredients market consists of sales of functional food ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are bioactive compounds or ingredients used in manufacturing functional food products. Vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, hydrocolloids, prebiotics, amino acids, plant extracts, and carotenoids are some examples of functional food ingredients. The ingredients in functional foods provide health benefits, and some of them include supplements or other additives.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Probiotics And Prebiotics, Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Minerals), By Source (Natural Synthetic), By Application (Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery And Confectionery), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major functional food ingredients companies, functional food ingredients market share by company, functional food ingredients manufacturers, functional food ingredients market size, and functional food ingredients market forecasts. The report also covers the global functional food ingredients market and its segments.

The main types of functional food ingredients are probiotics and prebiotics, carotenoids, dietary fibers fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and others. Carotenoids are fat-soluble pigments found generally in fruits, flowers, plants, algae, and photosynthetic bacteria. They are also found in some non-photosynthetic bacteria, molds, and yeasts. Carotenoids act as a type of antioxidant for humans and are important for human health. They protect the human body against serious disorders such as heart disease, cancer, and degenerative eye disease. The different sources include natural, synthetic and are used in beverages, dairy products, infant food, bakery and confectionery, others.

In July 2021, Kerry Group, an Irish-based food company announced that it is acquiring Biosearch Life for a $150 million deal amount. Through this acquisition, Kerry Group can expand its healthy ingredient portfolios such as probiotics and omega 3. The expansion of a healthy ingredient portfolio can boost its capabilities within functional foods and proactive health ingredients. Biosearch Life, based in Spain, is a biotechnology company that manufactures healthy natural ingredients such as Omega-3, Probiotics, Botanical Extracts.

Major players in the functional food ingredients industry are Cargill, BASF, Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Arla Foods, Kerry Group, Ajinomoto, DSM, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères, Nestle, Fuerst Day Lawson, Ashland, A&B Ingredients, and Royal Cosun.

Collaborations and partnerships are key trends gaining popularity in and shaping the functional food ingredients market. Major companies operating in the functional food ingredients sector are focused on partnering or collaborating with other companies to develop innovative solutions for functional food ingredients. For instance, in December 2019, Cargill, a US-based food company, and Renmatix, a US-based plant ingredient innovations company, signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to explore a novel approach for making functional food ingredients from unutilized plant material. This agreement was to manufacture highly functional food ingredients. The companies will use Renmatix’s Plantrose Process, which is a proprietary water-based technology, and Cargill’s preferred feedstocks.

Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide functional food ingredients market overviews, functional food ingredients market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, functional food ingredients market segments and geographies, functional food ingredients market trends, functional food ingredients market drivers, functional food ingredients market restraints, functional food ingredients market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

