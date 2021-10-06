Visual Edge Technology, Inc. Acquires Brayton Associates

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Edge Technology is expanding its Managed IT Services footprint in New England with its most recent acquisition of Brayton Associates of Southington, Connecticut.

With over 40 years in the computer industry, Brayton Associates brings a broad base of expertise not only to the New England territory but to the national Visual Edge IT brand.

"By joining forces with Visual Edge, Brayton Associates will have full access to an expanded portfolio of technology solutions, equipment and services, allowing us to move further into client accounts and to help support the entire Visual Edge IT Eastern Region," shared Bruce Brayton, Owner and President of Brayton Associates.

Brayton Associates has grown their business from the break/fix model of the 1980s into a total managed IT services organization that guides and supports their clients' technology needs. Brayton has invested in technology solutions and expertise to ensure they provide fast, reliable, and secure technology services.

"Brayton adds to our extensive technology capabilities serving our markets," said Austin Vanchieri, Chairman and CEO of Visual Edge Technology. "Continuing our managed services growth both organically and through acquisitions demonstrates our bold approach in North America."

Visual Edge has nearly 90 locations across the country that provide secure technology solutions for IT and print/copy to its customer base. With the acquisition of Brayton Associates, the Visual Edge IT brand not only increases its pool of expertise but continues to boost its reach with managed IT services and security solutions.

