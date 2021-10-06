Encompass Now Exclusive Parts Supplier for Maxell-Branded Projectors in United States, Canada, and Latin America

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it will distribute genuine after-sales parts for Maxell-branded projectors sold by Maxell Corporation of America in the United States, Canada and Latin America.



Encompass will be the exclusive supplier of genuine after-sales parts for Maxell’s full projector line, including Lamp and SSL with DLP and LCD models. Encompass will manage the entire parts supply chain for Maxell Projectors from warehousing to order fulfillment on behalf of Maxell Corporation of America.

Encompass will primarily stock Maxell’s genuine after-sales projector parts at its Georgia facility and supply Maxell’s authorized service network and B2B end users. To streamline access to Maxell parts pricing, availability and order placement, Encompass has created a custom ecommerce portal maxell.encompass.com.

“Encompass was founded in consumer electronics 70 years ago, so projector business aligns very well with our expertise,” said Encompass Senior Vice President Joe Hurley. “Maxell is a time-honored brand in the electronics industry, and we are very pleased with this partnership opportunity.”

Maxell considers dependable parts support to be essential to maintaining customer satisfaction. With Encompass, Maxell can strengthen projector parts distribution throughout the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

About Maxell Corporation of America

Maxell Corporation of America was established in 1969 and is headquartered in New Jersey. Over the past 50 years, Maxell Corporation of America has continued to supply a comprehensive line of Energy Products, Optical Components, Digital Memory Products, Consumer Care & Maintenance, Headphones, Ear Buds and Commercial Projectors.

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

