(DNA) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Ginkgo Bioworks Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

Ginkgo Bioworks went public via a deSPAC transaction with blank check company Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corporation in September 2021.

On October 6, 2021, Scorpion Capital, a short seller, released a report stating Ginkgo Bioworks is a “colossal scam.” Within the report, Scorpion says that, “We believe that Ginkgo is concealing the true extent of its dependence on related party revenue and that it is even greater than it reports. We have uncovered a smoking gun that indicates that essentially all of its foundry revenue is derived from related parties.”

Following this news, Ginkgo Bioworks' stock price fell over 20% in early morning trading on October 6, 2021.

