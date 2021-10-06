Centricity’s Builder Division Launches Strategic Partnership with ProHome, LLC, Providing Comprehensive Builder Warranty Elite™ Program

Saint Petersburg, Florida, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centricity’s Builder Division and ProHome, LLC, today announced a strategic partnership bringing the comprehensive Builder Warranty Elite™ program to homebuilders across the United States.

Builder Warranty Elite™ provides seamless administration of 1-2-10 warranty coverage, as well as full 10-year structural warranty coverage provided by Centricity. With this program, the ProHome team schedules and conducts a New Home Orientation with the homeowner, educating them on maintenance vs. warrantable claims. ProHome also documents any call-ins or emergency claims and schedules approved warranty work with the homeowner and subcontractor. The entire process is documented and retained for 11 years, giving both builders and homeowners peace of mind.

Centricity manages the structural elements of the homebuyer’s warranty coverage, both via its administrative staff and its warranty coverage, limited to the amount of coverage provided under the warranty and subject to all terms and conditions of the warranty.

“We are delighted to launch a new and first-of-its-kind strategic partnership with Centricity,” said Mark Beliczky, President and CEO of ProHome, LLC. “Like us, Centricity has decades-long experience in the builder warranty space, making this partnership a logical fit for both companies.”

“The Builder Warranty Elite™ program helps homebuilders focus on what they love – building great homes,” said Lowell Hays, President of Centricity’s Builder Division. “This partnership is aligned with our goal of creating one-stop solutions for builders through our suite of products.”

About Centricity:

Centricity cultivates confidence by providing risk management solutions for the modern home building industry. In a complicated world, Centricity brings expertise and a human touch to protecting homebuilders and providing their homeowners with protection, should unexpected events occur with their home. The company is a privately-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation (BFC).

In addition to its structural new home warranty product, Centricity’s Builder Division offers a suite of other builder risk management solutions, including a Residential Energy Guarantee product as well as General Liability and Builders Risk insurance via its affiliate relationships.

About ProHome:

For nearly four decades, ProHome has provided third-party warranty management and administrative services for new home, multi-family, for rent, and commercial construction projects. ProHome partners with Builders and Developers to save time, save money, and increase homeowner satisfaction by customizing services that meet their business needs.

ProHome allows Builders to do what they do best . . . Build Homes.

