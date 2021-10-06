FlexIt, the #1 Virtual Personal Training platform, will be attending IHRSA 2021 with special guest Jason "The Jet" Terry at Booth 2319

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt, known for its personalized fitness offerings including FlexItPRO™, the premier platform offering access to celebrity trainers, will be attending IHRSA 2021 in Dallas, Texas on October 13 - 15 to connect with other brands from and across the sports and fitness industries. FlexIt's booth will be attended by members of FlexIt's team including Ebenezer Samuel, FlexIt Head of Training Innovation and Men's Health Fitness Director, and special guest Jason Terry. Jason "The Jet" Terry, former Dallas Maverick, Atlanta Hawk, Boston Celtic, Brooklyn Net, Houston Rocket, Milwaukee Buck, and current Grand Rapids Gold Head Coach, will be attending Booth 2319 to represent FlexIt's Dallas presence and support its mission of flexible, accessible, personalized fitness.



FlexIt is the #1 Virtual Personal Training marketplace, providing accessible fitness across a number of offerings such as Virtual Personal Training, Gym Access, FlexItPRO™, FlexItNOW™, Connected Training™, and more to provide users with a holistic fitness experience. FlexIt's Virtual Personal Training platform and affiliated offerings are powered by proprietary technology built for personal training, not out of the box video conferencing technology. FlexIt’s Virtual Personal Training (VPT) facilitates live, on-demand, 1-on-1 personal training sessions with certified personal trainers curated from the leading fitness brands in the US.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, FlexIt generated multi-million dollar revenue opportunities for its partners on Virtual Personal Training with many driving more revenue through Virtual Personal Training than any other business lines during COVID-induced gym closures. FlexIt's Virtual Personal Training platform offers customizable, no-lift revenue generating opportunities for its gym partners, allowing them to make use of their trainer's unbooked time to connect to new clients and develop long term fitness plans.

FlexIt's award winning Virtual Personal Training platform is also available as a white label offering for gym partners. FlexIt has powered the virtual landscape for respected gym brands like Crunch Fitness, Blink Fitness, and many more to extend their reach beyond their physical locations and to build relationships with new users outside their facilities’ walls.

"We're so excited to be back attending IHRSA," said FlexIt CEO and Founder Austin Cohen, "It's vitally important that we stay connected with our contemporaries in the fitness industry, and it was unfortunate that we were unable to meet in-person for so long. But now, we're going to come with everything we have, and hope we can make it a great conference. We're especially proud to be attending booth 2319 with NBA legend Jason Terry, and know he's a fantastic embodiment of FlexIt's values and goals."

Jason Terry will be hosting a meet and greet on the FlexIt blue carpet at booth 2319.

FlexIt's award winning Virtual Personal Training platform is designed with input from fitness experts and trainers to make it perfectly suited to exercise. Proprietary features such as timers, specialized camera views, and music integration ensure users remain engaged throughout their session. Form correction features like live-drawing and exercise projection allow trainers to pinpoint specific areas that need adjustment and display proper form to ensure users work out safely and efficiently.

