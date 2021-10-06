Verndale Wins Optimizely 2021 Partner of the Year

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verndale, an end-to-end customer experience agency, announced that it received the 2021 Optimizely Partner of the Year Award during the annual Optimizely customer event known globally as Opticon. For Verndale, this recognition comes on the heels of being elevated to one of only four partners to achieve Premier Platinum status globally within the Optimizely (formerly Episerver) ecosystem.

"We greatly value our long-standing strategic partnership with Optimizely," says Chris Pisapia, CEO of Verndale. "Being recognized as Partner of the Year for North America is a tremendous source of pride for our organization. We have engineered our company to keep pace with Optimizely's exciting evolution, and we are excited to continue to grow with them in the years ahead."

With a network of over 900 partner companies in 30 countries, Optimizely seeks to recognize top partners whose firms possess a wealth of experience, team members with a creative outlook, global reach, and a collective eye toward future opportunities to ensure mutual customers are successful in the short and long term. The Optimizely Partner of the Year award honors top-performing partners that have demonstrated outstanding business performance and excellence in the sales and delivery of Optimizely solutions. These partners have made the most significant contribution to the success and growth of Optimizely over the past year.

The Optimizely Digital Experience Platform provides content, commerce, analytics, and personalization on one screen with an independently proven 299% return on investment in three years and a payback period of less than six months. Along with low total cost of ownership, Optimizely gives teams greater agility to respond to trends and market conditions and smarter customer intelligence to reach the "right" potential customers and provide more relevant content that engages and converts.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Boston, Verndale has a successful track record designing, building and evolving customer experiences using the Optimizely platform for global brands like Johnson Financial Group, Blackhawk Industrial, Reyes Beverage Group, Quinnipiac University, Unisys, and Truist.

"With over 900 partners to choose from globally, this is quite an honor." said Jim King, Vice President of Partners & Alliances at Verndale. "We are excited about our future together and remain committed to the Optimizely partnership. We are looking forward to delivering even better results for Optimizely and our customers for years to come."

About Verndale

Verndale is an end-to-end customer experience agency, with two decades of experience across verticals, solutions, and technologies. From their offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Quito, Ecuador, Verndale designs and builds web, mobile, and commerce experiences that connect the dots of the customer journey — because a better experience leads to better business. For more information, contact Verndale.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely's 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Contact:

Verndale

Jim King

jim.king@verndale.com

verndale.com

Related Images











Image 1: Verndale - Optimizely Partner of the Year





Verndale was recognized as the 2021 Optimizely Partner of the Year for their commitment to quality, customer success, and expertise in the Optimizely family of products.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment