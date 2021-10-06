DIFC To Take NFT BAZL Dubai to the Next Level

Gibraltar, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest NFT BAZL exhibition will kickstart Gulf Blockchain Week with a groundbreaking mural at DIFC, NFT-optimized TVs, and smart NFC technology.



NFTs are here to stay. That much is clear. Jay-Z has a CryptoPunk as his profile picture. Payments giant Visa has entered the fray with its own $150,000 Punks purchase. Even SpaceX has been working with Origin Protocol to launch fifty NFTs, one of which will be the first to reach space during an upcoming all-civilian mission.

The new technology continues to change the paradigm of modern art, too. NFT BAZL has “bridged the gap between NFTs and the traditional art world,” uniting enthusiasts, investors, collectors, and artists at real-world exhibitions. The first of these took place in June at the prestigious Miami venue The Temple House.

NFT BAZL during opening hours, The Temple House, Miami Beach, June 2021

During the inaugural event, attendees were treated to an NFT art collection that included over one hundred unique physical and digital works, which guests could buy in crypto or on card with little more than the swipe of a smartphone. They could even bid on two exclusive NFTs offered by none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Now, NFT BAZL has transformed from a standalone exhibition into a global brand, leading Elitium Founder and CEO Raoul Milhado to comment: “As the digital world continues to evolve, we’re confident that NFT BAZL will become a staple in the art sector. We’re combining NFT technology to bring digital and physical art to the traditional investor and collector. This, along with the participation of world-class artists, has been a crucial ingredient in our secret sauce.”

Elitium is a blockchain-based wealth management platform and one of the NFT BAZL co-hosts. In partnership with digital asset specialists GDA Capital and the respected art curator EO Art Concierge , the team has announced that the latest installment of its groundbreaking exhibition will be NFT BAZL Dubai .

On October 11th and 12th, attendees and local partners will kickstart Gulf Blockchain Week by gathering at the JW Marriott Marquis. As described by GDA Group Co-founder and CEO Michael Gord, the event will “continue to bring NFTs to the mainstream audience, pushing the boundaries of what's possible by merging physical art, jewelry, cars, even sports memorabilia with digital assets.”

Thanks to a partnership with the iconic Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) — the leading financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia — attendees will also be able to bid on one of the world’s first mural NFTs, created by world-renowned artist Amrita Sethi. Amrita is the first NFT artist in Dubai who recently sold one of her 3D artworks as an NFT for $102,000.

Amrita will be painting a mural that will welcome local and international visitors to the new DIFC Innovation Hub. The mural, titled “Future NFT Dubai,” will be in her signature Voice Note Art(c) style, through which she captures the shape of sound and combines storytelling, art, and technology.

NFT BAZL featured artists will also include Simone D’Auria (who has been exhibited in MoMA and worked for brands such as Ferragamo and Adidas), Kilmany-Joe Liversage and Gavin Rain (whose murals have graced the Venice Biennale), Mario Henrique (who featured at the Brasilia Biennale), Hijack (who has installations at the Belmont Restaurant in LA and Art Wynwood), Alea Pinar Du Pre (whose work is part of significant private and corporate collections), and Warbb, who have become two of the best-selling NFT artists.

Famous curators, Art Angels, will be in attendance. And EO Art Concierge Founder Estelle Ohayon will curate a physical NFT gallery. Estelle said: “This kind of immersive art experience demonstrates the potential of NFTs for real-world galleries and exhibitions. In Miami, we saw how talented artists could use the technology to create amazing works, and we’re looking forward to taking this to Dubai. These are exciting times in art history.”

NFT BAZL, The Temple House, South Beach, June 2021

Ori Ohayon, Co-Founder of NFT BAZL, describes the company as “The first of its kind, NFT BAZL is continually innovating the way with which we authenticate physical assets leveraging the blockchain. Our Dubai show will showcase the first ever NFT chips that will be embedded into the physical assets allowing us the ability to authenticate any physical asset by simply touching your phone to it. This allows NFT BAZL to protect its artists and creators by enabling royalties to be paid on all their physical and digital assets!”

All the works will be available for auction on Elitium’s in-app NFT marketplace , which lets users pay via credit card, bank transfer, or cryptocurrency. The exhibition will also display the digital pieces on high performance screens that will transform the exhibition space into an endless gallery of NFT masterpieces. Each physical piece will use SmartSeal’s secure NFC tagging system to enable proof of authenticity, ownership, and possession.

NFT BAZL starts on October 11th with an exclusive VIP reception, a guest speaker panel, and unique NFT drops planned throughout the two-day event.

