Vendia Expands Executive Leadership Team to Drive Continued Growth and Innovation

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendia, the Universal Application company, today announced the addition of six cloud and serverless industry veterans from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Facebook, SpaceX, and more to its leadership team. These include Kevin Durdle, Director of Engineering; James Gimourginas, Director of Solution Architecture and Customer Success; Randall Hunt, Director of Developer Relations; Sekhar Mallipeddi, Managing Director for Travel & Hospitality; Ben Steward, Director of Business Growth; and Tim Zonca, Vice President of Marketing.

In its first year, Vendia has raised $20.6 million in funding to address the need for organizations to rapidly build and deploy applications that bridge clouds, partners, and distributed datasets at a fraction of the cost of traditional approaches. With large enterprise customers like ARC, BMW, Nestle Purina, Resolution Life, United Foods, and more using Vendia in production today, its common use cases include multi-party settlements and clearing, partner data exchanges, serverless ledger and lineage, and real-time data sharing to power AI/ML.

The leadership team will help drive Vendia’s growth in sales, go to market efforts, and the expansion of the Vendia platform:

Kevin Durdle previously served as Senior Software Engineering Manager for Lambda at AWS, where he managed a diverse set of teams including control plane, console, languages & operating systems and security. As Director of Engineering at Vendia, he will drive development of the Vendia Share platform.

James Gimourginas previously served as Senior Director of Software Engineering at Slalom Build and as a Technical Staff member in MIT Lincoln Laboratory's Aerospace Division. As Director of Solution Architecture and Customer Success, he will work with Vendia’s customers and partners to ensure they are getting the most out of the Vendia Share platform.

Randall Hunt previously led developer advocacy for PyTorch at Facebook. Prior to that he served as Solutions Architect, Software Engineer, and Developer Advocate at AWS. Randall also worked on DevOps and CI/CD at SpaceX, including supporting their first successful landing. As Director of Developer Relations, he will focus on expanding Vendia’s developer community and technical marketing efforts.

Sekhar Mallipeddi was previously Worldwide Technology Leader for Travel & Hospitality at AWS. Prior to that he served in a similar role at PwC and worked in technology leadership roles at American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Sabre, and i2 Technologies. As Managing Director for Travel & Hospitality he is charged with developing industry-specific solutions and products to address the unique needs of this market.

Ben Steward most recently served on the Global Senior Leadership Team at Slalom, where he built the Washington DC office in support of their growing customer base. Prior to that, he worked with clients to deliver transformative and impactful outcomes as an executive at Accenture Strategy. As Director of Business Growth at Vendia he will be responsible for helping enterprise customers succeed in Web3 transformations.

Tim Zonca was previously CEO at Stackery, a serverless development platform, and prior to that he was at Puppet where he was SVP of Worldwide Marketing & Alliances. He will take the lead in developing Vendia’s marketing strategy and programs as VP of Marketing.

“This is a group of all-stars that will strengthen our leadership team and support our growth,” said Tim Wagner, co-founder and CEO of Vendia. “They share our mission to enable companies to better share data and code with partners in real-time at scale. We are honored to have them onboard and look forward to their contributions as we grow Vendia.”

Vendia empowers organizations to rapidly build universal apps – highly scalable, fault tolerant, cross-cloud, multi-account, multi-region, multi-party applications. Vendia’s universal applications quickly connect users and partners so they can view, update, and share real-time data while ensuring enterprise-grade scale, consensus, control, and governance. Enterprises rely on Vendia for data integration, financial settlement, ML training, transaction processing, supply chain solutions and more. Vendia was founded by Dr. Tim Wagner, formerly General Manager and creator of AWS Lambda at AWS, and Shruthi Rao, formerly Head of Business Development for Blockchain at AWS. The company is based in San Francisco and has raised $20.6M in funding led by Canvas Ventures, Neotribe Ventures, BMW i Ventures, Sorenson Ventures, and other leading investors. To learn more about Vendia visit www.vendia.net.