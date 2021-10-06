Budderfly and Just Salad Honor Energy Efficiency Day By Encouraging Organizations To Cut Utility Bills And Reduce Pollution

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budderfly , #10 overall and #2 in energy on the 2021 Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list, today announced it will join partner Just Salad and a growing network of companies, government agencies, utilities, universities, advocates, and others to underscore the environmental benefits of energy efficiency as part of the annual Energy Efficiency Day (EEDay) and encourage others to take the EEDay Environmental Pledge . Join the Twitter conversation using #EEDay2021!



“Energy efficiency is a key part of our strategy to reduce Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions, and Budderfly has been an important partner to us in that effort,” said Sandra Noonan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Just Salad. “We thank them for honoring Energy Efficiency Day by contributing $1,000 in Just Salad meals to Clean Miami Beach.”

The safe level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is 350 parts per million—the only way to achieve this level is to immediately transition into renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable practices. Budderfly’s mission is predicated on ensuring that organizations have the means to affordably embrace energy efficiency and sustainable practices so that collectively, we may achieve safe levels of carbon dioxide emissions. Budderfly takes energy efficiency seriously every day and so have its customers such as Just Salad, Crown Point Health Suites , JackRabbit Stores , Outlaw Enterprises’ KFC and Taco Bell Franchises , Wendy’s Franchisee Superior Restaurant Group , YMCA of southwest Kansas , and HVAC partner Lennox .

“As a leader in the Inc. 5000 Energy category, Budderfly is a forward-thinking company that assumes responsibility for our clients’ energy bills and applies innovative cloud-based tools that pinpoint abnormal power consumption at the source so our talented team members can quickly address any issues and restore a high level of efficiency,” said Al Subbloie, CEO, Budderfly. “We are proud to have taken the Energy Efficiency Day Environmental Pledge and urge other companies to follow suit.”

Processing plastic resins and transporting plastic bottles contribute to a bottle's carbon footprint. Estimates show that one 500-milliliter (0.53 quarts) plastic bottle of water has a total carbon footprint equal to 82.8 grams (about 3 ounces) of carbon dioxide. These carbon-generated plastic bottles are toxic footprints the tide will never erase and constantly elevate us further away from the 350 parts per million (350 ppm) safe level we are striving for.

For this reason, Budderfly has elected to work with Just Salad to donate $1,000 in meals to feed members of Clean Miami Beach who continually clean up the evidence of today’s carbon footprint and remind us all why getting to 350 parts per million by energy efficiency and sustainability is so important.

About #EEDay2020

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, a growing network showcases the vital benefits of energy efficiency during the 6th annual nationwide Energy Efficiency Day. Learn how we can all save money, cut pollution, create jobs, and more at www.energyefficiencyday.org .

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast-casual concept with a mission to make everyday health and everyday sustainability possible. Empowering customers to eat with purpose, It is home of the world’s largest restaurant reusable program and the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu. The company was founded in 2006 in New York City and has across 40+ locations in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, as well as 4 locations in Dubai. Learn more at justsalad.com.

About Budderfly

Budderfly is disrupting the energy industry by leading the digital transformation of energy management and consumption conservation through its unique Energy Management Solution. With no cost to its customers, Budderfly implements proprietary energy intelligence software, energy efficiency solutions such as LED lights, HVAC replacements and upgrades, refrigeration controls and monitoring, options for comprehensive maintenance, and much more, that span over 20 savings categories.



Budderfly Facility SmartGrid is a network of patented IoT devices that meter, control and report on all elements of energy use. Budderfly’s solution optimizes energy usage at the point of consumption within each facility across the enterprise. Budderfly’s ongoing services and proactive maintenance ensure that a building’s energy infrastructure never becomes outdated. The result is significant, immediate, and progressive energy expense savings, upgraded facilities, and a reduced carbon footprint for its client facilities. For more information visit www.budderfly.com, our blog , or follow us on Twitter @BudderflyEnergy .