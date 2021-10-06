ACGME Releases CLER National Report of Findings 2021

Chicago, IL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) is pleased to present the Clinical Learning Environment Review (CLER) National Report of Findings 2021. The report presents a national look at the health care environments that serve as clinical learning environments for resident and fellow physicians. It reveals both strengths, such as increased engagement in reporting patient safety events, as well as challenges as seen in the lack of a systems-based approach to addressing well-being.

This report and prior CLER reports provide key information that can be used to start or enhance conversations among leadership of the nation’s health care organizations serving as clinical learning environments for graduate medical education (GME) programs, promoting positive changes in infrastructure, processes, and outcomes that will benefit both patient care and the experiences of residents and fellows.

“The 2021 CLER Report prompts the ACGME to reimagine how to best assess, understand, and inspire clinical learning environments through an outcomes-oriented perspective that promotes the best possible patient care,” said ACGME President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP.

“With findings from site visits to more than 550 clinical sites throughout the United States, the CLER National Report of Findings 2021 informs the GME community of leaders of what defines successful improvements within our nation’s clinical learning environments, and provides a roadmap for future areas of enhancement,” said ACGME Chief Sponsoring Institutions and Clinical Learning Environments Officer Kevin B. Weiss, MD.

The ACGME’s CLER Program provides leaders of hospitals, medical centers, and other clinical settings with formative feedback through site visits that explore six Focus Areas: Patient Safety; Health Care Quality; Care Transitions; Supervision; Well-Being; and Professionalism. For more information, visit the ACGME website.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of more than 12,000 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 862 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 149,000 resident and fellow physicians in 182 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians' education through advancements in accreditation and education.

