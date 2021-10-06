Premier Local Government Organization Announces New President and Executive Board Members

WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International City/County Management Association (ICMA), has announced the installation of its 2021-2022 Executive Board. The board will be chaired by the new 2021-2022 president, Troy Brown, city manager of Moorpark, California. Former ICMA president James Malloy, town manager of Lexington, Massachusetts, will assume the role of immediate past president and Jeff Towery, city manager of McMinnville, Oregon, will assume the role of president-elect.



ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government worldwide through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics. The organization’s 12,000+ members, spanning 32 countries, include appointed chief administrative officers, assistant and deputy administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world.

“Troy has a passion for the board’s priorities and a clear vision for how he will lead ICMA into the future. He has added a dimension to our discussions on the ICMA Board that has brought depth and solid reasoning to our deliberations,” said Malloy. “It has been a pleasure to work alongside Troy in the past, and I know that he will be an incredible asset to organization in this new role.”

The ICMA president leads the organization’s 21-member ICMA Executive Board in setting organizational priorities, overseeing management, and enforcing the ICMA Code of Ethics, among other responsibilities.

“Our profession has faced unprecedented challenges over the past year and time and time again stepped up to support communities,” said Brown. “I am honored to begin my term as president and serve this professional community.”

Brown has been an active member of ICMA since 2004 and was elected by the membership in 2011 to serve a three-year term as West Coast Regional Vice President. He also served as co-chair of the Task Force for Strengthening Inclusiveness in the Profession, and as an ICMA-appointed representative on the Vantage Trust Board of Directors.

“Having seen Troy’s commitment to ICMA and the local government profession firsthand, I am looking forward to seeing him bring his extraordinary leadership skills to the organization,” said ICMA CEO and Executive Director, Marc Ott. “Transformative, engaging, and effective, Troy will play a pivotal role in strengthening discourse and congeniality and helping ICMA and its members engage in challenging conversations about nationwide issues.”

Brown began his career in local government in Santa Clarita, California in 1994. He has served in various government leadership in California. He has served as the city manager of Moorpark since 2018.

Also joining the Board as regional vice presidents are:

Midwest: Corrin Spiegel, city administrator, Davenport, Iowa

Mountain Plains: Kenneth Williams, city manager, Buda, Texas

Northeast: Scott W. Colby Jr., assistant town manager, Windsor, Connecticut

Southeast: Valmarie Turner, assistant county administrator, Loudoun County, Virginia

West Coast: Pamela Antil, city manager, Encinitas, California

International: Rebecca Ryan, general manager, Blayney Shire Council, New South Wales, Australia

Regional vice presidents represent ICMA to associations of local government managers within their regions while maintaining relationships among other affiliated organizations. ICMA recognizes five regions within the United States, each of which elects three representatives to the Executive Board. Three vice presidents are also elected from countries outside the U.S. Vice presidents serve staggered three-year terms, with one third replaced annually.

