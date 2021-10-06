Proactive news headlines including Co-Diagnostics, Renforth Resources, Vicinity Motor, Cabral Gold and Soma Gold

New York , Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Co-Diagnostics says its CoSara JV wins clearance in India for Saragene Dengue and Chikungunya Multiplex Test click here
- Harbor Custom Development announces pricing of $36M public offering of convertible preferred stock and warrants click here
- VR Resources discovers new gold and silver mineralization at its Reveille project in Nevada click here
- Todos Medical unveils positive clinical validation data for its 3CL protease biomarker assay TolloTest in a clinical study of COVID-19 patients click here
- Kootenay Silver releases “best intercept” to date from Columba project in Mexico click here
- Kenorland Minerals uncovers new multi-element anomaly at its Chicobi project in Quebec click here
- Benchmark Metals announces new drilling results at Connector Zone that delineated near-surface continuity of gold and silver mineralization click here
- Newrange Gold provides update on diamond drill program at Pamlico project in Nevada click here
- Renforth Resources intersects high-grade gold at its Parbec deposit in Quebec click here
- American Resources acquires mineral reserves for its Perry County Resources' E4-2 Deep Mine click here
- Gold Resource moves ahead with its acquisition of Aquila Resources and its Michigan-based Back Forty project click here
- Cabral Gold says it has now identified nine high grade veins at the Machichie SW target at Cuiú Cuiú project click here
- Clean Coal Technologies files new Global Provisional Patent and approves restructuring proposal click here
- Clean Air Metals releases assays from ongoing drill; appoints new exploration manager click here
- Polarean Imaging recieves Complete Response Letter from US Food and Drug Administration click here
- ElectraMeccanica begins first customer deliveries of its flagship SOLO EV click here
- Sigma Lithium strikes six-year agreement with LG Energy Solutions Ltd to supply its high-purity, sustainable lithium concentrate click here
- NEXE Coffee expands espresso line offering with two new blends click here
- ESE Entertainment’s esports team, K1CK, qualifies for US$5M prize pool Apex competition click here
- AIM ImmunoTech moving forward to develop Ampligen as intranasal coronavirus treatment as it publishes Phase I safety data click here
- Else Nutrition partners with Rouses Markets to donate plant-based shakes to Hurricane Ida survivors click here
- Greenrose Acquisition files definitive proxy statement relating to its proposed business combination; sets time and date for special shareholder meeting click here
- HighGold Mining announces “game-changing” drill results from its Difficult Creek Prospect in Alaska click here
- Soma Gold says construction of Cordero mine due to be completed in 1Q, 2022, lifting output and cashflow click here
- Ketamine One subsidiary KGK Science contracted to support a ketamine clinical trial in the US click here
- Vicinity Motor enters EV cutaway market in strategic partnership with Optimal-EV click here
- American Manganese produces lithium sulfate at 99.99% purity using its recycling technology click here
- QC Copper and Gold intends to enter into agreements to sell 7,142,856 Baselode Energy common shares to arms-length parties click here
