Serco Canada’s Atlas 120 Frigate Receives Approval in Principle - CORRECTION

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Canada Marine (Serco), a Canadian leader in integrated, complex ship design, is proud to announce its Atlas 120 Frigate design has been granted Approval in Principle (AIP) by Lloyd’s Register (LR).

The Atlas 120 Light Frigate is a modern general purpose surface combatant that measures 120 metres in length. The ship can accommodate almost all standard NATO missile munitions and the Hangar and Flight Deck have been sized to accommodate all NATO medium lift naval helicopters. The ship has a broad range of passive and active self-defence systems to protect the ship from all directions. Additionally, the design can be easily modified to the owner’s preference in combat capability, including the addition of a passive phased array radar and a towed array sonar to augment ASW.

The vessel was evaluated in accordance with the requirements of LR’s Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Naval Ships and with the International Naval Safety Association (INSA) Naval Ship Code.

“Our extensive design experience and rigorous design process enables us to bring real value to our customers,” said Russell Peters, General Manager of Serco Canada Marine. “Our experience as designers also allows us to identify and address gaps in the market. The Atlas 120 Light Frigate design was born in response to the need for a mid-sized, general purpose surface combatant that could be tailored to suit use-case requirements that range from maritime security to warfighting.”

“We are delighted to award Approval in Principle to Serco for its new Atlas 120 Frigate”, said Kevin Humphreys, LR Americas Marine and Offshore President. “The application of LR’s Naval Ship Rules and INSA’s Naval Ship Code are industry benchmarks; receiving approval to these standards offers additional assurance that the ship design is fit for purpose and safe. We look forward to the success of the Atlas 120 Frigate in filling niche operational roles that are becoming more important to navies around the world,” Humphreys concluded.

About Serco Canada Marine: Serco Canada Marine is a leader in naval architecture, specifically engineering for the design, construction and maintenance of marine vessels and structures, notably surface ships and submarines. The company has decades of experience in managing large-scale procurement and production programs for military and civilian vessels, advanced logistics, and sustainment support projects. Serco's team has supported the development of the Royal Canadian Navy's Joint Support Ship (JSS), the Halifax Class Patrol Frigates, the first fully electric green ferries in Ontario, and the Canadian Coast Guard's Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels, among other high-profile vessels. Serco Canada employs more than 1,200 people across the country. Its global parent company, Serco Group PLC has more than 50,000 employees, and operates internationally across four geographies: UK & Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

About Lloyd’s Register: Lloyd's Register (LR) is a maritime classification society and independent risk management organization providing risk assessment and mitigation services and management systems certification for ships, offshore structures and shore-based installations. We are a leading provider of marine classification services around the world, helping ensure that internationally recognized safety and environmental standards are maintained at every stage of an asset’s life. LR Canada’s primary business is the classification of merchant and naval ships and providing related maritime safety advisory and technical investigation services.