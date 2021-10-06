The Project Giving Away $50k and a Lamborghini Go-Kart

Astoria, NY, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project DogeX is an innovative new token launching Thursday October 7th on the BSC network. The project integrates exciting marketing strategies and intriguing ‘never done before’ tokenomics with the aim of setting the standard for innovation, creativity and community building on the Binance Smart Chain.







The Project DogeX team has invented a ‘first of it’s kind’ higher low coin; in essence ensuring stable, and consistent growth of the coin alongside an exciting NFT use case being developed.

With a verified doxxed Developer and project leader, a Certik and Techrate audit complete, and a 10,000 strong international community, DogeX is one of the most bullish tokens in the meme-coin space to date according to thousands of investors across the BSC space.

The magic behind DogeX

Since its inception, the very foundation of DogeX has been focused on marketing strategies executed akin to a Fortune 500 business; like sending an Elon Musk themed plush toy to space (and trending on Twitter)!

The 30 strong DogeX team members are being named the holy grail of blockchain teams. Their developer comes riding high off the back of the highly recognised Saint Token. Meanwhile their Marketing team is a collective group of seasoned digital guru’s with robust backgrounds in E-commerce, Influencer marketing, and viral brand awareness for big-name brands.

DogeX also has some of the most omnipresent international marketing plans ever seen. From viral exposure in Russia, Japan and China, countries once ignored by 99.9% of projects, the team is doing everything possible to be seen by eyes worldwide.

DogeX has key partnerships on the horizon with mega-successful tokens, as well as a completely new NFT concept to be fully announced in Q4 of this year that will help increase the value of holders tokens.

$50k Giveaway & Lamborghini Go-Kart

The DogeX team knows how important it is give back to their community, and that’s why they’ve decided to do a giveaway competition for over 100 BNB ($42k)

They’ll be giving away 10 BNB to 10 lucky people, alongside an exclusive DogeX themed Lamborghini Go-Kart. They’re the first project to organise a competition of this scale, ever adding to the innovative aspect of this project.

The deadline for the giveaway is the 30th of October, and you can find out how to enter here.

The Innovation of DogeX

DogeX has a vision to surpass Doge in popularity. To do this, they’re going to rely on keeping the world on the tips of their toes with exciting new features, giveaways, and announcements.

But how does DogeX actually work and what separates it from thousands of other projects out there today?

Well, funny you say that. They’ve got some super helpful videos explaining the tokenomics that absolutely anyone can follow along and understand. The team hopes to continue bridging the gap between retail and the crypto community, by launching viral guerilla marketing campaigns across metropolitan cities from London to Los Angeles.

Project leader ‘Falcon’ envisions a world where DogeX becomes a household name in the cryptocurrency space, one with longevity stretching years into the future. In a sea of scams, the innovation and transparency of DogeX is truly what sets it apart from the rest of the pack.

Another astonishing innovative that the DogeX team launched was their unique animated clips featuring AI generated voice overs from famous names like Elon Musk and Richard Branson.

The team is also keen on engineering new ways to keep retail and discovering their project. That’s why their team coded brand new referral bots, and giveaway bots to incentivise users to bring in new members, while rewarding those who completed the latter.

Another feature that the DogeX team curated is their highly addicting minigame which encourages users to tweet their score, thus boosting the brand awareness of the project. Users have found themselves spending hours at this trying to get the highest level where a prize of 2 BNB was rewarded to the winner.

Breakthrough Tokenomics for DogeX

The team has prioritised chart sustainability with breakthrough and ‘first of it’s kind’ tokenomics on the BSC network. Here are some of the features outlined below in simplified terms:

Stairway to Space:

Stairway to space is a daily higher floor mechanism that ensures the chart forms a daily higher low. The floor price is randomly set during the day at a random time and not communicated with the community nor the team.

Golden hour

Golden hour is a 0% buy tax hour period and 48% sell tax hour. The following hour, all sales will be taxed 24% then back to regular selling tax after that hour.

Buyback wallet

The auto buyback wallet will create random chart pumps throughout the day based on volume.

Antibot measures

We’ve added extensive antibot measures that will help deter bots from playing with the project.

Anti whale measures

Large wallets always keep communities second guessing the true sustainability of their tokens, so for that reason, DogeX has introduced the max sell to 2% price impact (or 20 BNB per day) whichever is lower, which we will raise over time.

They also added a max supply of 1% per wallet to prevent one wallet holding too much of the supply.

Media Contact -

Project DogeX

team@projectdogex.com

Source Link