Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Novo Nordisk A/S’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – (NVO)

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Novo Nordisk’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Novo Nordisk in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Novo Nordisk, and whether Novo Nordisk has suffered damages as a result.

Beginning on August 5, 2016, Novo Nordisk announced disappointing earnings and lowered guidance based on “a challenging pricing environment” in the wake of finalizing the majority of its U.S. formulary negotiations for 2017. On February 2, 2017, Novo Nordisk again reported disappointing earnings and slashed its guidance dramatically, admitting to a “transformation of how we conduct business in the US.”

