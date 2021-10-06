A Unique NFT Avatar Marketplace Rises, 10,000 NFTs of Dogs of Elon

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world of NFT expands, so do the enthusiasts trying to get hold of what the market can offer. Several projects focusing on the unique digital arts have risen, from different fields and sectors. And in-between, comes A Unique NFT Avatar Marketplace, Dogs Of Elon. And is proud to announce its arrival!



In retrospect, the NFT industry has made headlines since 2020. Since then, a lot of initiatives and big projects have emerged to make the industry’s presence known to the wider masses. Due to this, the NFT industry is now one of the biggest driving forces within the cryptocurrency industry.

NFT going from strength to strength

Through the years, big players have entered the crypto space and showed enthusiasm, particularly on NFTs. There is Visa, who purchased its first NFT, Tpunk #7610, Tron’s CEO, Justin Sun, also spending on the same NFT (Tpunk), as well as Alibaba, which launched its NFT marketplace a few months ago.

In line with this, cryptocurrencies also exhibit a promising future for the crypto industry. At the moment, according to CoinMarketCap, the top 10 cryptocurrencies are BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, USDT, SOL, XRP, USDC, DOT, and DOGE, in terms of Market Capitalization.

History Of Doge Coin

The crypto world knows that DOGE is got famous due to popular personality backing the coin. In fact, the public now knows him as ‘Dogefather’.

To add emphasis, thanks to massive support, we have seen bullish signs from many recent reports. As a result, traders and even individuals took DOGE more seriously. In fact, PAWS Chicago announced a few weeks back that it is now accepting crypto donations (DOGE, BTC, etc.)

And with that, a new breed of NFT comes to light — Dogs of Elon .

In its most recent tweet, the team shared that these 10,000 unique arts are already; further adding that people can mint these NFTs themselves exactly from October 19, 2021 onwards.

However, with major names preference for DOGE, will Dogs of Elon get the same love from the famous names?

About Dogs Of Elon

Dogs of Elon is a project inspired by DOGE and Shiba Inu. This project, incepted just last August 30, already garnered attention and supporters despite being new. More than a month later, Dogs of Elon’s Official Twitter account ( @ dogsofelon ) already gained over 20,300 followers.

Dogs of Elon is a new NFT marketplace to reach crypto users world-wide with its 10,000 unique pixel art. The platform also contains 30 special avatars from Elon. Founder of Dogs of Elon is unknown yet. In addition, users can mint their own Dogs of Elon on this platform.

