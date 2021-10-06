Associa Nevada South Hires Michele Ruffing as Director of Developer Services

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South recently hired Michele Ruffing as director of developer services.

Ms. Ruffing has been involved in real estate and the homeowners’ association industry since 2003, including time spent at Coldwell Banker, KB Home, and Complete Association Management Company, LLC (CAMCO). In the latter role, she served in the portfolio division and later became the supervising community association manager. Finding her passion for working with Las Vegas Valley’s top home builders, Ms. Ruffing later joined CAMCO’s developer division.

Ms. Ruffing is a member of the Nevada Community Association Managers, her local chapter of the Community Associations Institute, Southern Nevada Home Builders, and Professional Women in Building.

“Michele has a proven record for creating successful, lasting relationships with clients, a skill that will be extremely valuable to the Associa Nevada South team,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Nevada South president. “As we continue to partner closely with leading developers in our area, Michele’s expertise and passion for customer service will be an asset to our branch’s growth and continued success.”

