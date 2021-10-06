Savvas Learning Company’s New US/World History Interactive Series Receives EdTech Award for “Best Social Studies Instructional Solution”

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvas Learning Company, a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, is proud to announce that its US History Interactive and World History Interactive series has been named the “Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution” in the 2021 SIIA CODiE Awards.

US/World History Interactive offers a new approach to learning history, making it more experiential, inclusive, and engaging with an array of digital activities that appeal to students and help them better understand events that have shaped history. The CODiE award judges praised the new history series as “an absolutely superb learning platform that enables all learners to connect events of today with events of yesterday. Top-notch in all categories in the education field.”

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to SIIA CODiE for recognizing US/World History Interactive as an innovative social studies solution that offers deep and personalized learning experiences for students,” said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. “Our new high school series brings a modern lens to history by helping students make connections to current, real-world topics and engaging them with immersive, digital activities that inspire them to experience history anytime, anywhere.”

Administered by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, the CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative education technology products.

US/World History Interactive creates an active, inquiry-based learning environment that engages students by having them question, investigate, and explore history from multiple viewpoints. Accessible on the highly versatile Savvas Realize learning management system, its immersive, interactive experiences and diverse primary sources make learning history come alive. Since it meets the allowable use requirements of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), US/World History Interactive can help educators address the academic impact of lost instructional time.

Danielle Dickinson, Camden (N.J.) City School District’s senior lead educator of 9-12 ELA and social studies curriculum, said when her district started the 2020 school year with full virtual learning, they searched for a program that could meet the needs of students and teachers in this newly evolving instructional landscape and found that US/World History Interactive excelled.

“Any history program we considered had to check several boxes. It had to be usable in both an in-person and remote classroom, and be teacher-friendly with ready-to-go resources and activities, as well as assignments that can be easily differentiated for individual student needs. It also needed to offer high-quality content featuring multiple perspectives,” she said. “US/World History Interactive had all of that and even more. From the resources to the support team, our experience with Savvas and its US/World History Interactive program has been exceptional all around."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company.

ABOUT THE SIIA CODiE AWARDS

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

