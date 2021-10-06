(TMC) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your TMC the metals company Inc. Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by TMC the metals company Inc. ("TMC” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TMC).



On October 6, 2021, Bonitas Research, a short seller, released a report alleging multiple problems with TMC. The allegations include that TMC siphoned US$ 43 million in cash and stock to undisclosed insiders by overpaying for Tonga Offshore Mineral License (“TOML”). Along with this Bonita's states, “TOML’s previous owner, Nautilus Minerals Inc. (formerly TSX: NMI) (“NMI”) valued the TOML exploration license in its historical annual reports at zero.”

Following this news, TMC’s stock price fell over 7% in early morning trading on October 6, 2021.



If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a TMC shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation



