LAWSUIT FILED – CASSAVA SCIENCES Sued for Securities Law Violations: Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) for potential securities law violations.



What is this all about?

Earlier today Cassava Sciences announced the initiation of a phase 3 trial for its experimental Alzheimer’s drug simulfilam. This announcement follows an August 24, 2021, report of a letter posted on a government website urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) center for drug evaluation and research to pause simulfilam clinical trials over concerns about the quality of studies into the drug.

Previously shares of Cassava’s stock plunged over 20%, in after hours trading on August 24, 2021. Today, shares fell another 7% following news of the phase 3 trial.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Cassava stock between September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021 is potentially eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is October 26, 2021. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is October 26, 2021.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is a law firm that litigates securities class actions and is dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country.

