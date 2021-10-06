Altimmune to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Investor Conferences October 12-13, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the management team will be presenting virtually at the following H.C. Wainwright Investor Conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

3:30 pm Eastern Time

H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

4:30 pm Eastern Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. Our pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for obesity, NASH (pemvidutide), and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Will Brown

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

wbrown@altimmune.com