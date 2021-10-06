Credit Acceptance Announces Increase and Extension of Revolving Secured Line of Credit Facility

Southfield, Michigan, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we have increased the amount of our revolving secured line of credit facility with a commercial bank syndicate from $340.0 million to $385.0 million. We have also extended the maturity of the facility from June 22, 2023 to June 22, 2024. The amount of the facility will decrease from $385.0 million to $350.0 million on June 22, 2022, and will further decrease from $350.0 million to $325.0 million on June 22, 2023.

As of October 6, 2021, we had $189.7 million outstanding under the line of credit facility.

There were no other material changes to the terms of the facility.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.