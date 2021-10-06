Verisk to Announce Fiscal Third-Quarter 2021 Results on November 2, 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, will report its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after the market close. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com .

Verisk’s management team will host a live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and business highlights on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EDT (5:30 a.m. PDT, 1:30 p.m. BST). All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com . The discussion will also be available through dial-in number 1-877-755-3792 for U.S./Canada participants or 512-961-6560 for international participants.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Verisk investor website and through the conference call number 1-855-859-2056 for U.S./Canada participants or 404-537-3406 for international participants using Conference ID #3794982.

About Verisk