California Water Service Group Receives Great Place to Work® Distinction for Sixth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) has been named a Great Place to Work for the sixth year in a row by the Great Place to Work® Institute, the utility announced today. The award comes on the heels of the company being named a Top Workplace in the Bay Area by the Bay Area News Group and honored with Most Valuable Corporate COVID-19 Response by the American Business Awards®.



The two-part Great Place to Work® certification includes both a Culture Audit© about the company’s programs and practices on hiring, internal communication, developmental opportunities, training, recognition, and diversity; and a Trust Index© based on survey feedback from employees about the company. All full-time employees were asked about their experiences, and the results were compared to other top U.S. workplaces to determine the company’s placement.

“The past 18 months have taught us the importance of flexibility and adaptability as we have had to pivot and introduce new protocols and benefits to meet the unique needs of a workforce during a pandemic. Through it all, we are proud to have produced a clean and reliable water supply to more than two million people while maintaining the safety of our employees,” said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. “It is an honor to be recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute year after year, as we strive to do the right thing for our employees, customers, and shareholders.”

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

