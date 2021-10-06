Salt Lake City Selects Avaap to Deploy Workday

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah’s state capital, Salt Lake City, today announced its partnership with Avaap, a management consulting and Workday services partner, to implement Workday, an industry-leading enterprise management cloud solution. In addition to leading SLC’s Workday deployment and configuring the solution to best meet the City’s needs, Avaap will help with data conversion, systems integration, developing customized reports, change management, and training. Avaap was selected to lead the deployment based on its significant Workday implementation experience, including world-class organizational change management and transformation services, as well as success deploying Workday at other state and local governments.



Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced earlier this year a commitment to innovate, streamline, and simplify the City’s internal and public-facing processes. This includes the goal of helping Salt Lake City modernize business processes, standardize its approach to project management, improve public transparency, streamline inefficiencies, and promote the use of data to drive decisions. The selection of Workday aligns with the strategic goal for transformation. Workday will make the City more efficient in its day-to-day business operations and deliver accurate and timely financial information needed to make critical decisions.

“Implementing Workday will bring us one step closer to our vision of a more nimble, efficient, and cohesive City government for all,” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall at Salt Lake City. “Workday will allow the City to adopt industry standard financial and human capital management business processes, incorporate a modernized Chart of Accounts, and modernize financial and human capital management systems to increase transparency, streamline processes and save staff time for more substantive work.”

Added Salt Lake City Council Chair Amy Fowler, “One of our priorities is making sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. The Council fully supports replacing the City’s HR and finance systems because we know it will eliminate inefficiencies, increase public transparency, and enable the Council to make smarter, data-driven decisions on key issues impacting all residents.”

“One of the most forward-thinking and significant innovations we’re seeing in state and local governments is the acquisition of Workday as the enterprise planning system,” said Rich Walega, Vice President, Workday Government Practice at Avaap. “Salt Lake City was committed to change and spent several years planning for this effort. Their pre-planning effort, investment in the Workday program, and commitment by City leadership is a testament to its efforts in making government operations more efficient, nimble, and cohesive.”

Salt Lake City is implementing Workday HCM, Payroll and Financials in a phased approach and anticipates being live on Workday HCM/Payroll in July 2022 and Workday Financial in January 2023.

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused management and technology consulting firm with experience in Workday, Tableau, and other applications. We offer full life cycle consulting services from system selection through post-production support, including BI and data analytics and a strategic approach to change management powered by Prosci® research, data, and concepts. Government organizations, health systems, higher education institutions, and other organizations have partnered with Avaap for successful transformation. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.